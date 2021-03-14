Roglic lets 51-second lead slip away as Schachmann retains Paris-Nice crown

PRIMOZ ROGLIC MIRRORED his Tour de France last-gasp nightmare with another final-stage collapse to lose Paris-Nice to Germany’s Maximilian Schachmann.

Roglic famously lost a strong lead on the penultimate stage of last year’s Tour when fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar pulverised him in a time-trial.

German rider Schachmann of Bora-Hansgrohe went into Sunday’s eighth stage in second place, but ended up retaining the Paris-Nice title he won in 2020 after Roglic had a turbulent day in the saddle.

Magnus Cort won the stage itself but the headlines will be reserved for Roglic’s loss.

He went into the eighth and final day with a healthy 51-second lead after picking up three stage wins along the way.

He fell and was guided back to the peloton with a nasty graze visible on his left hip.

But Roglic was soon distanced and isolated from his teammates, and eventually finished outside the top 10.

The defeat compounds Roglic’s agony, after he also missed out on the 2019 Giro d’Italia after enjoying a position of strength in the early stages.

The Paris-Nice is often described as a mini-Tour de France as it tries to pack in all the difficulties of the Grand Tour.

Ireland’s Sam Bennett also laid down another marker for 2021 as he finished as runner-up behind Roglic in the points classification.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Bennett added two bunch sprint triumphs here to the two he notched up at the UAE Tour, making him the man to beat on the flat this season.

© – AFP, 2021

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!