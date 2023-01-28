Kerry and Cork schools into Corn Uí Mhuirí final, all-Tyrone affair set for MacRory Cup decider

ST BRENDAN’S KILLARNEY and Rochestown College will contest the Corn Uí Mhuirí decider, following Saturday’s semi-finals in the Munster schools football competition.

‘The Sem’ were too strong for Mounthawk Tralee, winning 2-16 to 0-13.

Meanwhile, Rochestown prevailed in an all-Cork clash, defeating CSN Bishopstown, 1-10 to 0-7.

In Ulster, the MacRory Cup final will be an all-Tyrone affair.

Advertisement

CBS Omagh edged Patrician Carrickmacross, 0-11 to 0-10 in the province’s penultimate stage. The victors scored the last four points of the contest to snatch the victory, as Patrician Carrickmacross failed to score in the final 25 minutes.

CBS Omagh will now face Holy Trinity Cookstown, who also won their semi-final by the smallest possible margin.

Cookstown held off a late fightback, after leading 1-9 to 0-6, but had enough to get over the line.

Meanwhile, in the Leinster Hurling Championship, Corn Uí Dhúill, St Kieran’s Kilkenny were too strong for Dublin school Coláiste Eoin, winning 3-18 to 2-10. Goals from Donagh Murphy, Rory Glynn and Sean Hunt set St Kieran’s on their way.

The Nore-side college will face the Offaly Schools side in the final, as the Faithful County representatives overcame Good Counsel New Ross, 1-20 to 2-7.

Results

Munster SAFC Corn Uí Mhuirí semi-finals

Rochestown College 1-10 CSN Bishopstown 0-7

St Brendan’s Killarney 2-16 Mounthawk Tralee 0-13

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

Ulster SAFC MacRory Cup semi-finals

CBS Omagh 0-11 Patrician Carrickmacross 0-10

Holy Trinity Cookstown 1-10 Academy Dungannon 1-9

Leinster SAHC Corn Uí Dhúill semi-finals

St Kieran’s Kilkenny 3-18 Coláiste Eoin 2-10

Offaly Schools 1-20 Good Counsel New Ross 2-7

Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.