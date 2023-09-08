Scotland close in on Euro 2024 qualification

SCOTLAND ARE on the brink of reaching Euro 2024 after a 3-0 win in Cyprus on Friday maintained their 100% record in qualifying.

Scott McTominay, Ryan Porteous and John McGinn struck within the opening half an hour in Larnaca.

Steve Clarke’s men could now seal their place in Germany next year with three games to spare should Norway and Georgia draw in Oslo on Tuesday.

Scotland face England in a friendly to mark the 150th anniversary of the first meeting between the sides that night.

But even if they are forced to wait until they are back in competitive action again next month, Scotland’s first automatic qualification for a major tournament since France 1998 now appears a formality.

McTominay continues to shine on the international stage despite his lack of minutes at Manchester United as he moved level with club teammate Rasmus Hojlund and Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku as the top scorer in qualifying.

The midfielder headed in McGinn’s flick-on from close range for his sixth goal in five games.

Watford defender Porteous then fired home his first international goal after Jack Hendry headed down Andy Robertson’s free-kick.

McGinn rounded off a sensational team move by firing home from outside the box to round off a dream start for the visitors.

The second half was more sedate in sweltering conditions in Larnaca.

But Scotland had done the damage they needed to inflict as Cyprus remain without a point from four games in Group A.