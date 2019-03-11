This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Scotland lose their first-choice back three for trip to Twickenham

Tommy Seymour, Blair Kinghorn and Stuart Hogg have all been ruled out of Saturday’s Six Nations clash.

By AFP Monday 11 Mar 2019, 3:04 PM
Seymour suffered a rib injury against Wales.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

SCOTLAND TRIO TOMMY Seymour, Blair Kinghorn and Stuart Hogg have been ruled out of the final Six Nations clash against England at Twickenham.

Wing Seymour sustained a rib injury and utility back Kinghorn hurt his ankle in Saturday’s defeat to Wales, with insufficient recovery time available to feature in the team’s defence of the Calcutta Cup in London.

Fullback Hogg injured his shoulder in Scotland’s match against Ireland earlier in the tournament and has not been able to recover in time to feature again in this year’s championship.

Head coach Gregor Townsend has added Glasgow pair Ruaridh Jackson and uncapped Kyle Steyn to the squad, releasing Adam Ashe, Tim Swinson, James Johnstone and Luke Crosbie.

Scotland, who lost 18-11 against Wales on Saturday, have won just one of their four games in the Six Nations so far, their opening match against Italy, and are fourth in the table.

Townsend’s men won the corresponding fixture last year at Murrayfield 25-13.

