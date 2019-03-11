Scotland lose their first-choice back three for trip to Twickenham

SCOTLAND TRIO TOMMY Seymour, Blair Kinghorn and Stuart Hogg have been ruled out of the final Six Nations clash against England at Twickenham.

Wing Seymour sustained a rib injury and utility back Kinghorn hurt his ankle in Saturday’s defeat to Wales, with insufficient recovery time available to feature in the team’s defence of the Calcutta Cup in London.

Fullback Hogg injured his shoulder in Scotland’s match against Ireland earlier in the tournament and has not been able to recover in time to feature again in this year’s championship.

Head coach Gregor Townsend has added Glasgow pair Ruaridh Jackson and uncapped Kyle Steyn to the squad, releasing Adam Ashe, Tim Swinson, James Johnstone and Luke Crosbie.

Scotland, who lost 18-11 against Wales on Saturday, have won just one of their four games in the Six Nations so far, their opening match against Italy, and are fourth in the table.

Townsend’s men won the corresponding fixture last year at Murrayfield 25-13.

