This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 16 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I have woken up every morning with pressure in my head' - Scotland star retires due to concussion

David Denton was capped 42 times and coach Gregor Townsend said the national side would ‘miss him’.

By AFP Monday 16 Sep 2019, 11:14 AM
47 minutes ago 3,151 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4811131
David Denton (file pic).
Image: Andrew Matthews
David Denton (file pic).
David Denton (file pic).
Image: Andrew Matthews

SCOTLAND INTERNATIONAL DAVID Denton has retired from rugby due to concussion issues, saying Monday he did so with “mixed emotions.”

The 29-year-old Zimbabwe-born backrow forward, who without the health issues would have more than likely been in the World Cup squad, was given the news by the neurosurgeon last Thursday.

However, the announcement was only made official on Monday with Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend saying the national side would “miss him.”

Denton, who was capped 42 times, told The Times he had lived from week to week since suffering the head injury playing for his Premiership side Leicester Tigers against Northampton Saints last October.

“There were mixed emotions,” Denton said.

“Part of it was relief. I have had this hanging over me for a long time.

“Since the injury I have woken up every morning with pressure in my head, visual disturbances and not really knowing what is going on.

“Pretty much for that whole time I’ve been assuming that next week, I will be better.

Every time I tried to go through the comeback protocol, I’d fail. I’ve tried everything but nothing’s worked.”

Denton, who plans to return to Edinburgh and go into business, said he had steadily got tenser as the appointment with the neurosurgeon approached. 

“Over the last couple of months, as I felt this coming closer, I had convinced myself that I was fine with it,” he said.

“Subconsciously I was getting more and more worked up. At least now I know where I stand.”

Denton, who says his most memorable moment was being named man of the match on his debut for Scotland in the 13-6 defeat by England in the 2012 Six Nations clash, said even reading became an issue.

“There’s pressure in the back of my head, and visual symptoms,” he said.

“When I go through a bad patch my peripheral vision is very shimmery and can be blurred.

If I was to sit in front of a computer for half an hour or read an article on my phone that would kick the symptoms off.”

Denton joins an ever lengthening list of rugby players to have to retire due to concussion. 

In the latest RFU figures, taken from the 2017-18 season, 20% of injuries were due to concussion, which was also the most common cause of injury for the previous three years.

© AFP 2019 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie