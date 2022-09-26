Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Monday 26 September 2022
Advertisement

Analysis: Scotland's superior midfield makes the difference in game of fine margins

We take a closer look at Ireland’s 2-1 Nations League defeat at Hampden Park.

By Gavin Cooney Monday 26 Sep 2022, 7:00 AM
18 minutes ago 187 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5875995

Cooney on Soccer Masthead

This analysis by Gavin Cooney is available in full exclusively to The42 Members.

To get the full analysis directly to your inbox, join The42 Membership now at members.the42.ie or from the Membership tab in your iOS app.

Analysing Ireland v Scotland is pretty straightforward in one sense: it was a close-fought match in which Scotland took the few chances that fell their way and Ireland spurned theirs. 

Ireland remain a side somewhere in between the still-fraught discourse about their manager. They are not a reincarnation of Brazil’s 1970 World Cup team, but nor are they hopeless, feeble ideologue. The word that best sums Ireland up is methodical: they are now a well-structured side with clear patterns of attack, but are too often not clinical enough in taking the chances they create while remaining prone to collective defensive lapses. That’s a cocktail for the succession of draws and narrow defeats that have stained Kenny’s track record with Ireland. 

Kenny’s critics rightly say that he has been given plenty of time to evolve and learn on the job, but it’s to his credit that he has used it. The switch to a back three at the start of 2021 was crucial in arresting a run of dreadful results, while the big decision this year was to drop a forward and introduce an extra midfielder, making the 3-4-2-1 into a 3-5-2. 

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

This has made Ireland much more solid – there are fewer instances of their getting sliced open through midfield now – while picking Michael Obafemi and putting another striker close beside him makes Ireland a very good counter-attacking team. It’s not the starry-eyed idealism of the early days of Kenny’s reign but, hey, it’s a results business. 

Being fortunate enough to have been in the press box at Hampden Park, I was struck by how often Josh Cullen called for Jason Knight and Jayson Molumby to play much tighter to him, closing off any passing angles to John McGinn….

Don’t miss out on the rest of this exclusive analysis – The42 Members get this and all of our exclusive pieces delivered directly to their inbox. Join now at members.the42.ie or from the Membership tab in your iOS app.

 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie