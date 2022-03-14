Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 14 March 2022
Scotland call up Cummings and Brown for Ireland match

Star winger Damian Penad is back for France.

By AFP Monday 14 Mar 2022, 5:59 PM
1 hour ago 1,879 Views 3 Comments
Fraser Brown (file photo).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

LOCK SCOTT CUMMINGS and hooker Fraser Brown have been added to Scotland’s squad for their final Guinness Six Nations match of the 2022 tournament in Ireland on Saturday.

The Glasgow pair are joined in the group by uncapped clubmate Murphy Walker, a tighthead prop, while Jordan Edmunds, a rugby sevens specialist, has also been added.

Kiran McDonald, Glen Young and Duhan van der Merwe have returned to their clubs.

Scotland are fourth in the table after two wins and two defeats while Ireland, second behind Grand Slam-chasing France, still have a chance of being crowned champions.

Meanwhile star winger Damian Penaud and lock Romain Taofifenua return after Covid-19 infections as  France prepare for their Six Nations finale against England in Paris this weekend.

The French rugby federation confirmed on Monday that both players would be present in the group having missed last Friday’s 13-9 win over Wales in Cardiff.

Bordeaux-Begles centre Yoram Moefana, 21, has been ruled out with a knee injury along with uncapped Clermont centre Tani Vili, 21, called into the French group.

France, the only unbeaten team in the tournament, kept their bid for a first Six Nations Grand Slam since 2010 on track after edging Wales.

– © AFP 2022

AFP

