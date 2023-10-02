Wing call the big decision in settled Scotland team for Ireland clash

WHATEVER WAY GREGOR Townsend goes with his Scotland 23 for this weekend in Paris, it will have a familiar look to it for Ireland.

The Irish players are well used to playing against the Scots in Test rugby but also in the URC, so there won’t be any big surprises.

These sides met as recently as March in the Six Nations when an injury-ravaged Ireland proved too strong, enjoying a 22-7 win in Edinburgh that killed the Scots’ hopes of claiming a Triple Crown.

Scotland are likely to have a similar side to that day when they face Ireland this weekend, although there are a couple of key differences to Townsend’s side. Indeed, the Scots have undergone plenty of change in this World Cup cycle.

Ireland battered them 27-3 on the opening weekend of the 2019 World Cup and it’s quite likely that the Irish team this weekend will include 10 of the matchday 23 from that clash in Tokyo four years ago. The Scots will look much different, even if Finn Russell remains the key man at out-half.

Having qualified on residency grounds, South African native Pierre Schoeman made his Scotland debut in the autumn of 2021 and has become a popular figure at loosehead prop. Rory Sutherland, who had a spell with Ulster last season, is another good option in that slot, while Jamie Bhatti is the other loosehead in the squad.

Current first-choice hooker George Turner was a squad player at the last World Cup but has become prominent in the last two seasons thanks to his increased physicality.

Turner was backed up by Dave Cherry for Scotland’s opener against South Africa in this World Cup, but it was then announced that Cherry’s tournament was over after he bizarrely suffered a concussion when falling down the stairs of the team hotel. In his stead, the dynamic Ewan Ashman of Sale Sharks is second in line.

Tighthead prop Zander Fagerson is another who was at the last World Cup but wasn’t a starter in Scotland’s strongest team. He has become important since and will relish the set-piece battle with Ireland this weekend. The experienced WP Nel is set to back him up.

Craig Watson / INPHO Scotland tighthead Zander Fagerson. Craig Watson / INPHO / INPHO

In the second row, 34-year-old Richie Gray and 33-year-old Grant Gilchrist could partner up again, although Grant Cummings and Sam Skinner provide alternative options in this area of the team. Jonny Gray is missing this World Cup due to injury.

The back row of captain Jamie Ritchie, openside Rory Darge, and number eight Jack Dempsey will look to lead the fight against Ireland, unless Townsend is tempted by a surprise call to include the experience of Hamish Watson in the number seven shirt.

23-year-old Darge has impressed in Test rugby since his debut last year, bringing a jackal threat and offering dynamism on the ball. Skipper Ritchie is a combative presence who also goes hunting at the breakdown. He’s expected to return from the head injury he suffered against Tonga.

Former Australia international Dempsey made his debut last year having completed the three-year standdown period World Rugby requires before players can switch allegiance. Qualifying through his grandfather, Dempsey is now a key ball-carrier for the Scots, with Matt Fagerson expected to provide support from the bench.

Scrum-half Ben White, who will join Toulon after the World Cup, made his debut last year and has edged Ali Price out of the starting side. Former England U20 international White has formed a good understanding with out-half Russell, who is still the heartbeat of this Scotland team.

In midfield, ex-Australia U20 international Sione Tuipulotu, who qualifies through his Scottish grandmother, has become a key man since winning his first cap in 2021 and his partnership with Huw Jones has been a thrilling attacking weapon at times.

The experienced Chris Harris has started Scotland’s last two games at number 13 and done well, but Jones is expected to return to the starting XV alongside Tuipulotu this weekend.

With Stuart Hogg having suddenly announced his retirement just two months before the World Cup, Blair Kinghorn has taken over at fullback for the Scots. Townsend had been using him at out-half frequently before Hogg’s retirement but Kinghorn looks more at home at number 15, in attack at least.

Craig Watson / INPHO Scotland fullback Blair Kinghorn. Craig Watson / INPHO / INPHO

The powerful, prolific Duhan van der Merwe has been ever-present on the left wing in Scotland’s first-choice team, scoring 21 tries in his 33 Tests so far, as well as being a key ball-carrier off set-piece. In a side that can sometimes struggle to get across the gainline against the most physical opposition, van der Merwe is important.

It’s on the other wing that Townsend has perhaps his biggest call to make for the Ireland clash.

Darcy Graham underlined his brilliance on the ball with four tries against Romania on Saturday night, taking him to 24 tries in 38 Tests, but Kyle Steyn has a good claim to start too.

Steyn is no slouch on the scoring front, with 10 tries in his 15 Tests, and the South African native is seen as a stronger aerial presence. Given the Scots’ struggles in that area against South Africa, as well as against Ireland in the past, it might tempt Townsend to opt for Steyn.

But Graham has the ability to break games open with his footwork, acceleration, and power, so it’s a good headache for Townsend to have.

Among his bench options, it will be intriguing to find out whether Townsend has room for former Munster and Ireland U20 out-half Ben Healy.

The Scots used centre Cameron Redpath in the number 22 jersey against South Africa and Townsend is a big fan of the Bath playmaker. If Scotland reckon things will be tight, it might be handy to have Healy’s composed place-kicking to call on. The Tipperary man hit 11 from 11 against Romania. He’d surely love a shot at Ireland.