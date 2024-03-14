Scotland make two changes for Six Nations visit to Ireland

SCOTLAND BOSS GREGOR Townsend has made two changes to his team for Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Ireland at the Aviva Stadium [KO 4.45pm, Virgin Media].

Glasgow centre Stafford McDowall comes into the number 12 shirt, while Ben White returns to the side at scrum-half. That means Cameron Redpath and George Horne, who started last weekend’s defeat to Italy, drop to the bench.

This will be McDowall’s Six Nations debut and just his second Test cap as the 26-year-old gets his chance in the number 12 shirt with key man Sione Tuipulotu absent due to injury.

Former Munster out-half Ben Healy has missed out on a spot in the matchday 23 for this trip to Dublin as the Scots look for a win that would see them claim the Triple Crown for the first time since 1990.

Ex-Ulster prop Rory Sutherland is set for his first appearance of the Six Nations off the bench.

Out-half Finn Russell and openside flanker Rory Darge co-captain the Scottish team again, while the Scots will look to left wing Duhan van der Merwe to do damage with ball in hand.

Scotland (v Ireland):

15. Blair Kinghorn

14. Kyle Steyn

13. Huw Jones

12. Stafford McDowall

11. Duhan van der Merwe

10. Finn Russell (co-captain)

9. Ben White

1. Pierre Schoeman

2. George Turner

3. Zander Fagerson

4. Grant Gilchrist

5. Scott Cummings

6. Andy Christie

7. Rory Darge (co-captain)

8. Jack Dempsey

Replacements:

16. Ewan Ashman

17. Rory Sutherland

18. Elliot Millar-Mills

19. Sam Skinner

20. Matt Fagerson

21. George Horne

22. Cameron Redpath

23. Kyle Rowe

Referee: Matthew Carley [RFU].