Friday 20 September, 2019
Townsend names experienced Scotland team for Yokohama showdown

Here is the starting XV that will take to the field against Ireland on Sunday.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 20 Sep 2019, 9:35 AM
1 hour ago 3,274 Views 6 Comments
Racing out-half Finn Russell starts for Scotland.
Racing out-half Finn Russell starts for Scotland.
Image: Ian Rutherford

SCOTLAND HEAD COACH Gregor Townsend has named his team for Sunday’s World Cup showdown against Ireland in Yokohama, with Duncan Taylor and Sam Johnson to start in midfield together for only the second time at Test level.

Otherwise, there is an experienced core to Townsend’s starting XV for the Pool A opener, with Tommy Seymour preferred to Darcy Graham on the wing and Ryan Wilson selected ahead of Blade Thomson at number eight.

Hooker Stuart McInally will captain Scotland against Joe Schmidt’s side, with Finn Russell and Greig Laidlaw forming the half-back pairing.

Scotland’s starting XV has a total of 630 Test caps, with Townsend making wholesale changes from the team that beat Georgia 36-9 in their final warm-up match.

“Our team has a lot of experience playing together in major games for Scotland, with a bench capable of making a difference when required,” Townsend said.

“That cohesion, experience and leadership is very valuable in a build-up to a match of this magnitude as well as during the 80 minutes on Sunday.”

Scotland:

15. Stuart Hogg
14. Tommy Seymour
13. Duncan Taylor
12. Sam Johnson
11. Sean Maitland
10. Finn Russell
9. Greig Laidlaw

1. Allan Dell
2. Stuart McInally (captain)
3. Willem Nel
4. Grant Gilchrist
5. Jonny Gray
6. John Barclay
7. Hamish Watson
8. Ryan Wilson.

Replacements:

16. Fraser Brown
17. Gordon Reid
18. Simon Berghan
19. Scott Cummings
20. Blade Thomson
21. Ali Price
22. Chris Harris
23. Darcy Graham.

