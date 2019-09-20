Townsend names experienced Scotland team for Yokohama showdown

SCOTLAND HEAD COACH Gregor Townsend has named his team for Sunday’s World Cup showdown against Ireland in Yokohama, with Duncan Taylor and Sam Johnson to start in midfield together for only the second time at Test level.

Otherwise, there is an experienced core to Townsend’s starting XV for the Pool A opener, with Tommy Seymour preferred to Darcy Graham on the wing and Ryan Wilson selected ahead of Blade Thomson at number eight.

Hooker Stuart McInally will captain Scotland against Joe Schmidt’s side, with Finn Russell and Greig Laidlaw forming the half-back pairing.

Scotland’s starting XV has a total of 630 Test caps, with Townsend making wholesale changes from the team that beat Georgia 36-9 in their final warm-up match.

“Our team has a lot of experience playing together in major games for Scotland, with a bench capable of making a difference when required,” Townsend said.

“That cohesion, experience and leadership is very valuable in a build-up to a match of this magnitude as well as during the 80 minutes on Sunday.”

Scotland:

15. Stuart Hogg

14. Tommy Seymour

13. Duncan Taylor

12. Sam Johnson

11. Sean Maitland

10. Finn Russell

9. Greig Laidlaw

1. Allan Dell

2. Stuart McInally (captain)

3. Willem Nel

4. Grant Gilchrist

5. Jonny Gray

6. John Barclay

7. Hamish Watson

8. Ryan Wilson.

Replacements:

16. Fraser Brown

17. Gordon Reid

18. Simon Berghan

19. Scott Cummings

20. Blade Thomson

21. Ali Price

22. Chris Harris

23. Darcy Graham.

