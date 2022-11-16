Scotland slip to defeat in Turkey

SCOTLAND SUCCUMBED TO their first defeat in five matches with a 2-1 friendly loss to Turkey in Diyarbakir.

Defender Ozan Kabak headed in the opener for the home side five minutes before the break after earlier hitting the crossbar before attacker Cengiz Under doubled the lead with a confident finish four minutes after half-time.

As the game looked to be slipping away from Steve Clarke’s side, midfielder John McGinn pulled a goal back in the 61st minute with a powerful drive.

But despite the second-half improvement they could not complete the comeback, with 19-year-old Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay notably making his Scotland debut off the bench.

