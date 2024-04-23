Scotland lock Jonny Gray leaves Premiership club Exeter

SCOTLAND LOCK JONNY Gray has left Exeter with immediate effect to “explore other playing opportunities”, the English Premiership club announced on Tuesday.

Gray, who has been linked with a move to French Top 14 side Bordeaux-Begles, joined Exeter four years ago and was part of their 2019/20 Premiership and Champions Cup double-winning campaign.

The Chiefs and Gray reached an agreement for his early release.

The 30-year-old arrived at Exeter from Glasgow, after eight years with the Warriors.

“Jonny has been a big part of our journey in recent seasons,” Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter said of the 77 times-capped forward.

“He has been a great figure to have among our squad, with his international experience and the physicality he brings to games. His tackle stats speak for themselves.

“He has experienced some injury frustration during the end of his time with us, but I am sure Jonny will do everything he can to come back stronger as he moves on to the next step of his rugby journey.”

A number of high-profile British players have been attracted by offers from Top 14 clubs, including fellow Scottish internationals Ben White and Blair Kinghorn.

England centre Manu Tuilagi will leave Premiership side Sale at the end of the season to join Bayonne. Former England captain Owen Farrell has signed for Racing 92.

Elsewhere Fraser Brown declared himself “hugely proud” of his Scotland career as he announced his retirement from professional rugby.

The 34-year-old Glasgow hooker has not played since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament while playing for the World XV against the Barbarians at Twickenham last May and he has now conceded defeat in his bid to return to action.

Brown won 61 Scotland caps, with the first of them coming against Italy in 2013 and the last in the Six Nations match at home to Ireland in 2023, the same game incidentally in which Stuart Hogg won his final cap. The front-rower went to both the 2015 and 2019 World Cups.

