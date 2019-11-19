This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 19 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McGinn on the double in Scotland's comeback win as their focus also switches to March

Steve Clarke’s side finished their Euro 2020 qualifying Group I campaign with a 3-1 win over Kazakhstan.

By The42 Team Tuesday 19 Nov 2019, 10:29 PM
9 minutes ago 440 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4898189
John McGinn celebrates his equaliser against Kazakhstan.
John McGinn celebrates his equaliser against Kazakhstan.
John McGinn celebrates his equaliser against Kazakhstan.

SCOTLAND CAPPED OFF their Euro 2020 qualifying Group I campaign with a 3-1 win over Kazakhstan, as John McGinn and Steven Naismith completed a second-half comeback at Hampden Park.

A drab first-half display saw Scotland — who have been guaranteed a play-off place throughout qualification thanks to their performances in the Uefa Nations League — fall behind to Baktiyor Zainutdinov’s 34th-minute stunner.

However, McGinn’s deflected free-kick restored parity within three minutes of the restart and the turnaround was complete when captain Naismith bundled home.

A third straight win was sealed in stoppage time — McGinn sweeping home from a low cross to add gloss to a fine second-half display from Steve Clarke’s side.

Clarke made no changes from the side that claimed a 2-1 win over Cyprus on Saturday, but despite dominating possession through the first half, a low effort from Ryan Christie was the closest the hosts came to an opener.

Kazakhstan showed no such wastefulness; Zainutdinov picking out the top-left corner with a sensational, pinpoint strike that left David Marshall rooted to the spot.

Scotland came out with renewed vigour after the interval, though, and were swiftly on level terms when McGinn’s powerful free-kick took a wicked deflection off Bauyrzhan Islamkhan.

James Forrest seemed set to double Scotland’s tally three minutes later, only to slice wide, before Naismith blazed a close-range effort over.

Naismith made up for his miss in the 64th minute, however, taking advantage of sloppy defending from Aleksandr Marochkin to turn home a deflected cross with his shoulder.

McGinn then had the final say, getting on the end of Greg Taylor’s delivery to wrap up a comfortable triumph.

What does it mean? Scotland on the up heading into play-offs

It has been a disappointing campaign for Scotland, but Clarke’s side do have the chance to qualify via the play-offs and, after four successive defeats, they have now won their last three Group I matches to at least earn a lift in confidence.

Scotland will now await Friday’s play-off draw, when they will find out their opponents for March’s matches. They’ll face Hungary, Israel or Romania at Hampden in their Euro 2020 play-off semi-final.

Should they win that, it’ll be either Norway or Serbia in the final.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie