Scotland player who contracted coronavirus is released from hospital

THE SCOTLAND WOMEN player who recently contracted the Covid-19 coronavirus has been released from hospital.

Scottish Rugby confirmed the news today, stating that the player “is feeling back to normal.”

Similarly, the seven Scotland Women players and staff who self-isolated as a result of their team-mate’s positive test have been “cleared to resume daily life.”

A poster with information on the coronavirus at Murrayfield. Source: Ian Rutherford

On 6 March, the planned Women’s Six Nations match between Scotland and France the following day was postponed after the Scottish player had tested positive for the coronavirus and been admitted to a health care facility.

The seven other members of the Scotland team’s management and playing squad had to self-isolate on medical advice.

The Scotland team had returned from north Italy on 23 February after their scheduled match against Italy was postponed.

But just over a week after confirming the positive test, Scottish Rugby has announced that the player has made a recovery.

“Scottish Rugby is pleased to confirm the Scotland Women player who contracted coronavirus has now been released from hospital, no longer needs to self-isolate and is feeling back to normal,” reads a Scottish Rugby statement.

“The seven Scotland Women players and staff self-isolating have also been cleared to resume daily life.”

Scotland Women’s final Six Nations fixture against Wales was also postponed, meaning they played just twice in this year’s championship.