This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 16 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Scotland player who contracted coronavirus is released from hospital

The of Scotland Women’s Six Nations games were postponed.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 16 Mar 2020, 2:53 PM
24 minutes ago 599 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5048007

THE SCOTLAND WOMEN player who recently contracted the Covid-19 coronavirus has been released from hospital.

Scottish Rugby confirmed the news today, stating that the player “is feeling back to normal.”

Similarly, the seven Scotland Women players and staff who self-isolated as a result of their team-mate’s positive test have been “cleared to resume daily life.”

scotland-captains-run-bt-murrayfield-stadium A poster with information on the coronavirus at Murrayfield. Source: Ian Rutherford

On 6 March, the planned Women’s Six Nations match between Scotland and France the following day was postponed after the Scottish player had tested positive for the coronavirus and been admitted to a health care facility.

The seven other members of the Scotland team’s management and playing squad had to self-isolate on medical advice.

The Scotland team had returned from north Italy on 23 February after their scheduled match against Italy was postponed.

But just over a week after confirming the positive test, Scottish Rugby has announced that the player has made a recovery.

“Scottish Rugby is pleased to confirm the Scotland Women player who contracted coronavirus has now been released from hospital, no longer needs to self-isolate and is feeling back to normal,” reads a Scottish Rugby statement.

“The seven Scotland Women players and staff self-isolating have also been cleared to resume daily life.”

Scotland Women’s final Six Nations fixture against Wales was also postponed, meaning they played just twice in this year’s championship.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie