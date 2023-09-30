Ben Healy scores 27 points as Scotland warm-up for Ireland with 12-try win against Romania

DARCY GRAHAM SCORED four tries among his country’s 12 as Scotland maintained their hopes of reaching the knockout stage of the Rugby World Cup by thrashing Romania 84-0, with Ben Healy scoring 27 points on his first appearance at the tournament.

The former Munster out-half started at 10 for Scotland and scored one try and 11 conversions.

Scotland sit third in Pool B after the bonus-point win and head to Paris to face Ireland next Saturday. They will need victory at the Stade de France to at least finish on the same number of points as Ireland.

Ireland lead the pool with 14 points from three games. Scotland and South Africa both have 10 points, with the Springboks taking on Tonga in their final pool fixture tomorrow.

Second-placed South Africa would be favoured to beat Tonga with a bonus point and therefore finish on 15 points in the table.

𝐁𝐄𝐍 𝐇𝐄𝐀𝐋𝐘! ☘️



A great moment for the Tipperary man to score his first international try on his World Cup debut! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#SCOvROM | #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/f3Vfo3Y0Mg — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) September 30, 2023

Romania remain winless in a tournament they reached after Spain were thrown out for fielding an ineligible player during qualifying and have conceded 242 points in their opening three games.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend made 13 changes to his side from last Sunday’s win over Tonga with former abattoir worker Jamie Bhatti and ex-butcher Javan Sebastian starting on either side of the scrum at prop against the Romanians, who are 14 places below them in the world rankings.

The sizeable contingent of visiting Scottish fans made their voices heard after filling the northern French town’s bars and pubs during the day.

Their team underlined their need to score at least four tries and build a healthy lead by choosing to kick to the corner over two shots at goal and their early intent was rewarded as flanker Hamish Watson opened the scoring after a delicate Cameron Redpath off-load.

Irish-born out-half Healy kicked the touchline conversion to make it 7-0 after 10 minutes, setting the tone for a Scotland stroll.

The advantage was stretched to 21-0 by the half-hour mark as lively Graham set up influential Ali Price before the scrum-half repaid the favour for his winger.

The gulf in class between a side aiming for the knockout stage and an outfit who struggled to even reach the competition was showing.

Scotland comfortably led 42-0 at the interval as the omnipresent 26-year-old Graham claimed two further tries, and the crucial bonus point, either side of No. 8 Matt Fagerson crashing over, for Scotland’s biggest ever half-time advantage.

Things were made even harder for the “Oaks”, who had conceded more than 300 points across their previous five internationals, as hooker Robert Irimescu, flanker Florian Rosu and full-back Marius Simionescu were shown yellow cards before the interval.

Townsend’s side continued to dominate even with Romania back up to 15 players, as centre Chris Harris, full-back Ollie Smith and Healy scored to make it 63-0 after an hour.

Despite trailing heavily, Romania attempted to avoid a whitewash but failed with their attempts to breach the Scotland line before debutant hooker Johnny Matthews, back-rower Rory Darge and Graham with his fourth try of the match, rubbed salt late on into their opponents’ wounds by scoring in the final 10 minutes.

