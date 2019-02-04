Townsend adds reinforcements to Scotland squad for Ireland

SCOTLAND HAVE ADDED Fraser Brown and Murray McCallum to their Six Nations squad ahead of Saturday’s clash with Ireland at Murrayfield [KO 2.15pm, Virgin Media].

Hooker Brown was able to take part in non-contact training last week as he steps up his recovery from a knee injury.

Brown was expected to train fully on Monday, while prop McCallum has been drafted in by Gregor Townsend after Willem Nel suffered a calf strain in the victory over Italy on Saturday.

McCallum was given a third cap against the United States last June, having made his debut in the Six Nations thrashing at the hands of Wales in Cardiff 12 months ago.

Forward Sam Skinner has returned to Exeter Chiefs for assessment after damaging his ankle in the 33-20 win over the Azzurri at Murrayfield.

