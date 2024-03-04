Ex-Ulster prop Sutherland back in fold as Scotland lose Tuipulotu for Six Nations run-in

SCOTLAND HAVE drafted ex-Ulster loosehead Rory Sutherland into their squad for Saturday’s trip to Rome to face Italy, while Javan Sebastien, Marshall Sykes and Jamie Dobie have also been called up to Gregor Townsend’s squad.

WP Nel and Alex Craig have dropped out of the fold. So too has star centre Sione Tuipulotu, who has been ruled out for 10 to 12 weeks with a knee injury.

Tuipulotu, 27, is a major loss for the Scots who are short on centres as they seek to keep their title hopes alive at the Stadio Olimpico before travelling to Dublin for a shot at the Triple Crown — at least — on Saturday 16 March.

Test Lion Sutherland spent most of last season at Ulster after Worcester Warriors went out of business. He will return home with Glasgow this summer but currently represents Oyonnax in the Top 14. The 29-year-old last appeared for Scotland during their World Cup pool-stage defeat to Ireland.

Edinburgh’s Javan Sebastien, also 29, is called in over his 37-year-old club teammate WP Nel. It’s understood that this was a selection decision rather than injury-related.

Marshall Sykes, the 24-year-old Edinburgh lock, is a straight swap for Alex Craig who featured for Scarlets in their URC defeat to Connacht on Saturday.

In-form scrum-half Jamie Dobie, meanwhile, boosts Townsend’s options at nine. The 22-year-old starred in Glasgow’s 19-9 victory away to Benetton on Saturday.