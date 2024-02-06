Scotland lose Luke Crosbie and Richie Gray for rest of Six Nations

SCOTLAND FORWARDS LUKE Crosbie and Richie Gray have been ruled out for the rest of the Six Nations.

Blindside Crosbie suffered a shoulder injury during Saturday’s 27-26 victory over Wales in Cardiff, while second row Gray will miss the remainder of the championship with a bicep injury.

Fullback Blair Kinghorn is expected to miss Saturday’s home meeting with France after a knee injury kept him out of Saturday’s win at the Principality Stadium.

Grant Gilchrist, however, returns from a ban this weekend and could replace Gray, while co-captain Rory Darge is also expected to be available to head coach Gregor Townsend in the back row.

Advertisement

Scotland have also confirmed that tighthead WP Nel and wing Darcy Graham are “recovering well” from their respective injuries. They will train with Edinburgh this week ahead of an eventual reintegration into the national team.

Glasgow Warriors Max Williamson, Alex Samuel, Jamie Dobie and Euan Ferrie are all training with Townsend’s side this week.