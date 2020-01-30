Townsend makes 10 changes to Scotland side in do-or-die mission

Ireland have lost just one test in the championship at home in the past five years – winning the tournament twice (2015 and 2018) in that time.
The fact that Scotland’s last win on Irish soil came some ten years ago underscores the magnitude of their task.
We have managed to cover a lot of work in the two weeks we’ve been together and we’ve been impressed with how our players have taken on information and bonded as a team,” said Townsend.
“Our goal is always to play to our potential. The challenge to do this starts on Saturday against Ireland.
“Playing to our potential starts with our collective mindset. That means being alert, focussed and resilient right from the beginning, to be ready for the physical battle that lies ahead and able to stay in the fight throughout the 80 minutes.
“As coaches, we put frameworks together and create an environment for them to thrive and reach their potential but ultimately it’s the players who go out and deliver.
“We’re looking forward to seeing them play in Dublin.”
Scotland team: S Hogg, capt (Exeter); S Maitland (Saracens), Jones (Glasgow), Johnson (Glasgow), Kinghorn (Edinburgh); Hastings (Glasgow), Price (Glasgow); Sutherland (Edinburgh), Brown (Glasgow), Z Fagerson (Glasgow); Cummings (Glasgow), J Gray (Glasgow); J Ritchie (Edinburgh), Watson (Edinburgh), Haining (Edinburgh).
Replacements: McInally (Edinburgh), Dell (London Irish), Berghan (Edinburgh), Toolis (Edinburgh), Du Preez (Worcester Warriors), G Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Hutchinson (Northampton Saints), Harris (Gloucester).
COMMENTS (7)