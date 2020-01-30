Townsend makes 10 changes to Scotland side in do-or-die mission

GREGOR TOWNSEND HAS ripped up the side who flopped in the World Cup and made 10 changes to the starting XV for Saturday’s game against Ireland.

The pack features a Test debut for number 8 Nick Haining, who anchors an all-Edinburgh back-row with fit-again openside Hamish Watson back in the side with returning blindside, Jamie Ritchie. Magnus Bradbury misses out with a thigh strain.

Glasgow Warriors lock Scott Cummings earns the chance to start his championship debut alongside clubmate and second-row stalwart, Jonny Gray.

Hooker Fraser Brown retains his place at the centre of the front-row and is flanked by in-form props Zander Fagerson and Rory Sutherland, the latter featuring for the first time since the 2016 summer tour.

Captain Stuart Hogg and Glasgow Warriors centre Sam Johnson are the only players retained in a back division from the side who lost to Japan in the World Cup. Ali Price and Saracens wing Sean Maitland start in place of recent international retirees Greig Laidlaw and Tommy Seymour.

With Finn Russell out, out-half Adam Hastings has been handed the keys to number 10 for his first championship start alongside fellow Warrior, Price, with the returning outside-centre, Huw Jones– alongside Johnson in midfield – adding further familiarity to the back division from the Scotstoun club.

Edinburgh back, Blair Kinghorn starts in place of injured winger Darcy Graham (knee) to complete the back-three with Hogg and Maitland.

On the bench, Worcester Warriors back-row Cornell du Preez could complete an impressive return from the larynx injury he sustained representing his club in September 2018, if called upon from the bench.