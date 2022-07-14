Fullback Smith to debut as Townsend makes eight changes to Scots for Pumas decider

GLASGOW FULLBACK OLLIE Smith will make his Scotland debut after being named in the starting XV for Saturday’s third Test against Argentina in Santiago Del Estero.

The 21-year-old has replaced the injured Rory Hutchinson in one of eight changes made by coach Gregor Townsend following Scotland’s 29-6 win over the Pumas last weekend that levelled the three-match series at 1-1.

Scotland are without three injured backs in all. Kyle Rowe injured himself after coming off the bench last weekend, while Darcy Graham has been ruled out with a delayed concussion.

Rufus McLean has replaced Graham on the right wing, Sione Tuipulotu takes over from Sam Johnson at inside centre and the experienced Ali Price is recalled at scrum-half.

Rory Sutherland and Ewan Ashman come into the front row alongside Zander Fagerson, who will win his 50th cap for Scotland.

The back-row is unchanged but Townsend has a new second row, with Scott Cummings paired with Jonny Gray.

British and Irish Lions flanker Hamish Watson will captain Scotland for the first time after winning his 50th cap for the Dark Blues last weekend.

Scotland team: 15 Ollie Smith, 14 Rufus McLean, 13 Mark Bennett, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Blair Kinghorn, 9 Ali Price; 1 Rory Sutherland, 2 Ewan Ashman, 3 Zander Fagerson, 4 Scott Cummings, 5 Jonny Gray, 6 Rory Darge, 7 Hamish Watson (c), 8 Matt Fagerson.

Replacements: 16 Dave Cherry, 17 Pierre Schoeman, 18 Javan Sebastian, 19 Glen Young, 20 Andy Christie, 21 George Horne, 22 Ross Thompson, 23 Sam Johnson

