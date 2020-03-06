This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 6 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Scotland make three changes for French showdown as Brown prepares for 50th cap

Gregor Townsend’s side will host the Six Nations Test on Sunday.

By AFP Friday 6 Mar 2020, 3:54 PM
1 hour ago 809 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5036348
Scotland's Fraser Brown.
Image: PA
Scotland's Fraser Brown.
Scotland's Fraser Brown.
Image: PA

SCOTLAND COACH GREGOR Townsend has made three changes to his team for Sunday’s Six Nations Test against France in Edinburgh, warning they would have to play their “best” rugby to defeat a “galvanised” French team.

Nick Haining replaces Edinburgh clubmate Magnus Bradbury at number eight, while Fraser Brown is given the nod over Stuart McInally at hooker, for his 50th cap, and Grant Gilchrist comes in for Ben Toolis at lock.

Worcester fly-half Duncan Weir could win his first cap since Townsend took over as coach after he was named among the replacements, and in the continued absence of Racing 92 playmaker Finn Russell for breaching team protocol.

Stuart Hogg captains the side from full-back, Sean Maitland and Blair Kinghorn making up the back three. Chris Harris and Sam Johnson pair up in midfield, while Ali Price and Adam Hastings are named at half-back.

Haining is joined in the backrow by Hamish Watson and Jamie Ritchie, Gilchrist and Scott Cummings packing down at lock, and Brown propped up by Zander Fagerson and Rory Sutherland in the front row.

South Africa-born centre Kyle Steyn will likely make his Scotland debut from the bench, which also features lock Sam Skinner, who missed out on last year’s Rugby World Cup with a hamstring injury sustained just before the tournament.

France have notched up three wins so far (England 24-17, Italy 35-22, Wales 27-24) and are the only team in the competition capable of winning the Six Nations Grand Slam.

Scotland lost their opening two games against Ireland (19-12) and England (13-6) before rebounding with a 17-0 win over Italy, and Townsend warned his side of a “galvanised” France team.

“This week we face a France team that looks galvanised since the World Cup, with a potential Grand Slam in their sights,” the former Scotland and British and Irish Lions fly-half said.

“We have a lot of respect for their coaching team and the quality of player they possess throughout their squad, many of them just in their early stages of their international careers.

“We’re going to have to deliver our best rugby of the championship in order to beat a team in such good form.

“France’s victories have been built on an aggressive and well-organised defence, so the precision, decision-making and effort in our attacking game will have to be very good in order to get in behind them this weekend.”

Scotland

15. Stuart Hogg (capt)
14. Sean Maitland
13. Chris Harris
12. Sam Johnson
11. Blair Kinghorn
10. Adam Hastings
9. Ali Price

1. Rory Sutherland
2. Fraser Brown
3. Zander Fagerson
4. Scott Cummings
5. Grant Gilchrist
6. Jamie Ritchie
7. Hamish Watson
8. Nick Haining

Replacements:
16. Stuart McInally
17. Allan Dell
18. Willem Nel
19. Sam Skinner
20. Magnus Bradbury
21. George Horne
22. Duncan Weir
23. Kyle Steyn.

Related Reads

05.03.20 Wilson and Watson for England XV as Wales bring back Liam Williams
03.03.20 England without Vunipola due to coronavirus precaution as Wales' Amos prepares for surgery
03.03.20 Spate of previous injuries means Carbery can benefit from lay-off

© – AFP 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie