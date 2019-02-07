This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 7 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gray and Maitland return from injuries for Scotland's clash with Ireland

Head coach Gregor Townsend has made four changes from last weekend’s victory over Italy.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 7 Feb 2019, 1:16 PM
45 minutes ago 3,210 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4481780
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend.
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

THE SCOTLAND TEAM to face Ireland in Saturday’s Six Nations fixture at Murrayfield (KO 2.15pm, Virgin Media One] shows four changes from their win over Italy.

Despite contributing a hat-trick of tries to last weekend’s victory against the Italians, Blair Kinghorn drops down to the bench to make way for Sean Maitland, who has recovered from a hamstring injury.

The remaining adjustments have been made up front, where prop Simon Berghan and back-row Josh Strauss start in place of injured duo Willem Nel and Sam Skinner. Having recovered from a shoulder injury, Jonny Gray returns to the second row at the expense of Ben Toolis.

“It’s probably the biggest challenge we’ll face in the Six Nations, given the way Ireland have been playing in the last few years – they are Grand Slam champions and the number-two team in the world,” said Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend.

“They’re very well coached, have some outstanding players and will test us in a number of areas – defensively, set-piece, attack and kicking game. It is a challenge that brings an extra edge and focus to training and something our players relish taking on.

“Our players have risen to the challenge of playing New Zealand, England and other world-class teams and they are aware that we must rise once more to produce one of our best-ever performances for 80 minutes.”

Scotland (v Ireland):

15. Stuart Hogg (Glasgow Warriors)
14. Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors)
13. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors)
12. Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors)
11. Sean Maitland (Saracens)
10. Finn Russell (Racing 92)
9. Greig Laidlaw (Clermont Auvergne — captain)

1. Allan Dell (Edinburgh)
2. Stuart McInally (Edinburgh)
3. Simon Berghan (Edinburgh)
4. Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh)
5. Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors)
6. Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors)
7. Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh)
8. Josh Strauss (Sale Sharks)

Replacements:

16. Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors)
17. Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors)
18. D’arcy Rae (Glasgow Warriors)
19. Ben Toolis (Edinburgh)
20. Rob Harley (Glasgow Warriors)
21. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors)
22. Pete Horne (Glasgow Warriors)
23. Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Gray and Maitland return from injuries for Scotland's clash with Ireland
    Gray and Maitland return from injuries for Scotland's clash with Ireland
    Two Six Nations debutants named in a Welsh side that includes 10 changes
    Ryan pairs up with Roux as Ireland look for 'variation' around ball-carriers
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Messi unable to conjure Barca winner as Madrid hold on for draw
    Messi unable to conjure Barca winner as Madrid hold on for draw
    Injured Neuer remains on sidelines as Liverpool tie looms
    Concerned? No - Liverpool are happy and enjoying life at the top, says Milner
    IRELAND
    Ross: England wanted it more, Ireland caught cold but better now than later
    Ross: England wanted it more, Ireland caught cold but better now than later
    Star winger Miller named to start against Scotland after recovering from horrific leg break
    Henshaw set for centre return as O'Brien and Kearney come in for Ireland
    CROKE PARK
    'Positive' progress made on GAA's bid to acquire former seminary near Croke Park
    'Positive' progress made on GAA's bid to acquire former seminary near Croke Park
    'I have tried several times but he is a very busy man' - Croke Park chief's efforts to contact Gavin
    GAA gate receipts dropped by 14% and attendances fell by 18% last year

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie