Gray and Maitland return from injuries for Scotland's clash with Ireland

THE SCOTLAND TEAM to face Ireland in Saturday’s Six Nations fixture at Murrayfield (KO 2.15pm, Virgin Media One] shows four changes from their win over Italy.

Despite contributing a hat-trick of tries to last weekend’s victory against the Italians, Blair Kinghorn drops down to the bench to make way for Sean Maitland, who has recovered from a hamstring injury.

The remaining adjustments have been made up front, where prop Simon Berghan and back-row Josh Strauss start in place of injured duo Willem Nel and Sam Skinner. Having recovered from a shoulder injury, Jonny Gray returns to the second row at the expense of Ben Toolis.

“It’s probably the biggest challenge we’ll face in the Six Nations, given the way Ireland have been playing in the last few years – they are Grand Slam champions and the number-two team in the world,” said Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend.

“They’re very well coached, have some outstanding players and will test us in a number of areas – defensively, set-piece, attack and kicking game. It is a challenge that brings an extra edge and focus to training and something our players relish taking on.

“Our players have risen to the challenge of playing New Zealand, England and other world-class teams and they are aware that we must rise once more to produce one of our best-ever performances for 80 minutes.”

Scotland (v Ireland):

15. Stuart Hogg (Glasgow Warriors)

14. Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors)

13. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors)

12. Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors)

11. Sean Maitland (Saracens)

10. Finn Russell (Racing 92)

9. Greig Laidlaw (Clermont Auvergne — captain)

1. Allan Dell (Edinburgh)

2. Stuart McInally (Edinburgh)

3. Simon Berghan (Edinburgh)

4. Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh)

5. Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors)

6. Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors)

7. Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh)

8. Josh Strauss (Sale Sharks)

Replacements:

16. Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors)

17. Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors)

18. D’arcy Rae (Glasgow Warriors)

19. Ben Toolis (Edinburgh)

20. Rob Harley (Glasgow Warriors)

21. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors)

22. Pete Horne (Glasgow Warriors)

23. Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: