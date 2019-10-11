This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 11 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Scotland skipper left out as Townsend names his side to face Japan

The sides are scheduled to meet in a crucial Rugby World Cup showdown in Yokohoma on Sunday.

By Paul Dollery Friday 11 Oct 2019, 10:24 AM
1 hour ago 3,818 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4846925
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend.
Image: Adam Davy
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend.
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend.
Image: Adam Davy

SCOTLAND CAPTAIN STUART McInally won’t be involved from the start should his side’s typhoon-threatened Rugby World Cup clash with Japan go ahead on Sunday [11.45am].

Head coach Gregor Townsend has instead selected Fraser Brown at hooker for the decisive Pool A fixture, which could potentially have ramifications for Ireland’s prospects of reaching the quarter-finals.

With McInally named among the replacements, the Scots will be captained by scrum-half Greig Laidlaw, whose return to the side is one of 12 changes from their comprehensive victory over Russia on Wednesday.

Saracens wing Sean Maitland remains unavailable for selection, having failed to recover from the groin injury he sustained in the win against Samoa.

“The opportunity to face the hosts in such a decisive Pool match will be a unique occasion and should be a great spectacle,” Gregor Townsend said.

“Games of this magnitude don’t come around very often in a playing career so we will be giving it everything to make sure it is a memorable match.” 

Scotland (v Japan):

15. Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs)
14. Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors)
13. Chris Harris (Gloucester)
12. Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors)
11. Darcy Graham (Edinburgh)
10. Finn Russell (Racing 92)
9. Greig Laidlaw (Clermont Auvergne — captain)

1. Allan Dell (London Irish)
2. Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors)
3. Willem Nel (Edinburgh)
4. Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh)
5. Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors)
6. Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh)
7. Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh)
8. Blade Thomson (Scarlets)

Replacements:

16. Stuart McInally (Edinburgh)
17. Gordon Reid (Ayrshire Bulls)
18. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors)
19. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors)
20. Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors)
21. George Horne (Glasgow Warriors)
22. Pete Horne (Glasgow Warriors)
23. Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh) 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie