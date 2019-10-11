Scotland skipper left out as Townsend names his side to face Japan

SCOTLAND CAPTAIN STUART McInally won’t be involved from the start should his side’s typhoon-threatened Rugby World Cup clash with Japan go ahead on Sunday [11.45am].

Head coach Gregor Townsend has instead selected Fraser Brown at hooker for the decisive Pool A fixture, which could potentially have ramifications for Ireland’s prospects of reaching the quarter-finals.

With McInally named among the replacements, the Scots will be captained by scrum-half Greig Laidlaw, whose return to the side is one of 12 changes from their comprehensive victory over Russia on Wednesday.

Saracens wing Sean Maitland remains unavailable for selection, having failed to recover from the groin injury he sustained in the win against Samoa.

“The opportunity to face the hosts in such a decisive Pool match will be a unique occasion and should be a great spectacle,” Gregor Townsend said.

“Games of this magnitude don’t come around very often in a playing career so we will be giving it everything to make sure it is a memorable match.”

Scotland (v Japan):

15. Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs)

14. Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors)

13. Chris Harris (Gloucester)

12. Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors)

11. Darcy Graham (Edinburgh)

10. Finn Russell (Racing 92)

9. Greig Laidlaw (Clermont Auvergne — captain)

1. Allan Dell (London Irish)

2. Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors)

3. Willem Nel (Edinburgh)

4. Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh)

5. Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors)

6. Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh)

7. Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh)

8. Blade Thomson (Scarlets)

Replacements:

16. Stuart McInally (Edinburgh)

17. Gordon Reid (Ayrshire Bulls)

18. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors)

19. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors)

20. Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors)

21. George Horne (Glasgow Warriors)

22. Pete Horne (Glasgow Warriors)

23. Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh)

