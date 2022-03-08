FAI awaiting fixture update as Scotland v Ukraine World Cup play-off postponed

Ireland are due to host Ukraine in the Aviva Stadium on 4 June.

SCOTLAND’S WORLD CUP play-off semi-final against Ukraine has been postponed, with the FAI awaiting further details on the impact on Ireland’s Nations League schedule.

The Ukraine football authorities made a request to Fifa last week to postpone their play-off, which is scheduled for 24 March, wit the winners scheduled to meet Wales or Austria in a play-off final on 29 March.

The play-offs are now likely to be moved to the Uefa Nations League window in June, when Ireland had originally been slated to play Ukraine at home and away.

Stephen Kenny’s side are set to open their campaign against Ukraine in Dublin on 4 June, with the return fixture — originally due to take place on 14 June in Kyiv — now set to be played in a neutral venue.

“The Football Association of Ireland is aware of the postponement of the upcoming Fifa World Cup 2022 play-off game between Scotland and Ukraine,” a short statement issued on Tuesday evening read.

“We are currently in talks with Uefa on the implications of this postponement for our Uefa Nations League fixtures in June and will update when we have more information.”

– Additional reporting by Press Association

