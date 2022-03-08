Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 8 March 2022
Advertisement

FAI awaiting fixture update as Scotland v Ukraine World Cup play-off postponed

Scotland v Ukraine likely to be moved to the Nations League window in June, with implications for Ireland’s fixture list.

By Niall Kelly Tuesday 8 Mar 2022, 5:11 PM
50 minutes ago 581 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5704838
Ireland are due to host Ukraine in the Aviva Stadium on 4 June.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Ireland are due to host Ukraine in the Aviva Stadium on 4 June.
Ireland are due to host Ukraine in the Aviva Stadium on 4 June.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

SCOTLAND’S WORLD CUP play-off semi-final against Ukraine has been postponed, with the FAI awaiting further details on the impact on Ireland’s Nations League schedule.

The Ukraine football authorities made a request to Fifa last week to postpone their play-off, which is scheduled for 24 March, wit the winners scheduled to meet Wales or Austria in a play-off final on 29 March.

The play-offs are now likely to be moved to the Uefa Nations League window in June, when Ireland had originally been slated to play Ukraine at home and away.

Stephen Kenny’s side are set to open their campaign against Ukraine in Dublin on 4 June, with the return fixture — originally due to take place on 14 June in Kyiv — now set to be played in a neutral venue.

“The Football Association of Ireland is aware of the postponement of the upcoming Fifa World Cup 2022 play-off game between Scotland and Ukraine,” a short statement issued on Tuesday evening read.

“We are currently in talks with Uefa on the implications of this postponement for our Uefa Nations League fixtures in June and will update when we have more information.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

– Additional reporting by Press Association

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie