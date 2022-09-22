Membership : Access or Sign Up
'We owe them one' - Adams and Scotland on revenge mission against Ireland

The Scots trounced Ukraine last night and enter Saturday’s fixture with Stephen Kenny’s men on a high.

Che Adams in action against Ukraine.
SCOTLAND FORWARD CHE Adams feels they have a score to settle at Hampden on Saturday following their 3-0 defeat by the Republic of Ireland in June.

Adams is determined to secure the second part of Scotland’s atonement quest after helping his side turn the tables on Ukraine.

Scotland’s World Cup hopes were ended in the summer when they went down to a 3-1 defeat against the impressive Ukrainians in Glasgow.

But it was a different story on Wednesday night when Scotland sealed an emphatic 3-0 win to move top of Uefa Nations League Group B1.

Steve Clarke’s men are now looking to banish the memories of another painful experience in June, when they went down 3-0 in Ireland.

Two draws would be enough for Scotland to win the group and secure promotion to the elite ranks of European football but Adams has his sights set on making up for their Dublin disappointment.

“I think we owe them one now from what happened in the summer,” the Southampton striker said.

We will be full of confidence now and looking forward to it. We all know what we are capable of doing and we have shown that to everyone, especially Ireland. It’s just going to give us more confidence now going into the next game. Everyone knows what we can do now.

“We played so well and it’s just about building momentum. Everyone believes what we are capable of doing. We showed so much belief.

“The result motivates us even more. The performance was definitely up there with one of the best.

“It knocked us back in the summer but it motivated us more to top the group.”

Adams had three good chances, hitting the bar and forcing two saves, one particularly impressive one, and was wiped out by a brutal body check when he appeared to be running through on goal late in the first half.

Other opportunities came and went, notably for his Southampton team-mate Stuart Armstrong, before John McGinn’s strike and a headed double by Lyndon Dykes in the final 20 minutes earned Scotland a thoroughly-deserved three points.

“I thought it was a top performance,” Adams said. “We dominated the ball and the game throughout the 90 minutes and we were unlucky not to score plenty more.

“There was a lot of pressure on the ball, they didn’t really have time, we were picking up every second ball. It was a strong performance from everyone.

“We had so many chances, including myself, and I should have scored. But it was a good performance and, especially Lyndon coming off the bench and making an impact like he did, it was an amazing experience.”

