Dan Sheridan/INPHO
LIVE
LIVE: Scotland v Ireland, Six Nations
Kick-off at Murrayfield is at 3pm.
18 minutes ago

2 minutes ago 2:46PM

Fifty up for Garry Ringrose today, and what a relief it is to have him back at outside centre where his defensive ability will be so important against Sione Tuipulotu.

11 minutes ago 2:37PM

A great shot by Dan Sheridan of Inpho Photography as old friends are reunited…

former-racing-92-teammates-simon-zebo-and-finn-russell-share-a-joke-before-the-game

14 minutes ago 2:34PM
Good afternoon!

How’s it going everyone? Welcome to our live coverage of Ireland’s trip to Murrayfield to play Scotland in the Six Nations.

a-view-of-the-ireland-changing-room-ahead-of-the-game

Triple Crowns, championships and a Grand Slam at stake… How’re the nerves?


Poll Results:

grand (98)
shot (52)


