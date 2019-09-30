18 mins ago

On we go! You’re all very welcome along to our live coverage of this Pool A clash between Scotland and Samoa from Misaki Stadium, Kobe.

We all know that Ireland have skin in this game having already accounted for Scotland before that meltdown against Japan over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Samoa defeated Russia in their first game and await Joe Schmidt’s side in our final pool fixture on Saturday 12 October.

We’ll have team news for you in the next few moments as we gear up for the 11.15am kick-off so do stay with us.