Gregor Townsend’s side will be looking to pick up a win after suffering defeat to Ireland.
And here’s the Samoa selection:
Tim Nanai-Williams, Belgium Tuatagaloa, Alapati Leuia, Henry Taefu, Ed Fidow, Tusi Pisi, Melan Matavao, Logovi’i Mulipola, Ray Niuia, Michael Alaalatoa, Filo Paulo, Kane Le’aupepe, Chris Vui, TJ Ioane, Jack Lam
Replacements: Seilala Lam, Paul Alo-Emile, Jordan Lay, Piula Faasalele, Josh Tyrell, Pele Cowley, Ulupano Seuteni, Kieron Fonotia
Here’s the Scotland line-up:
Stuart Hogg; Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sam Johnson, Sean Maitland; Finn Russell, Greig Laidlaw; Allan Dell, Stuart McInally, Willem Nel, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Magnus Bradbury, Jamie Ritchie, Blade Thomson.
Replacements: Fraser Brown, Gordon Reid, Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Ryan Wilson, George Horne, Adam Hastings, Duncan Taylor.
On we go! You’re all very welcome along to our live coverage of this Pool A clash between Scotland and Samoa from Misaki Stadium, Kobe.
We all know that Ireland have skin in this game having already accounted for Scotland before that meltdown against Japan over the weekend.
Meanwhile, Samoa defeated Russia in their first game and await Joe Schmidt’s side in our final pool fixture on Saturday 12 October.
We’ll have team news for you in the next few moments as we gear up for the 11.15am kick-off so do stay with us.
