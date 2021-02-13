Rees-Zammit the hero as Wales edge past Scotland in thriller

SCOTLAND 24

WALES 25

THEY ARE THE men they cannot hang. After such a dismal 2020 – when they couldn’t beat anyone bar Italy or Georgia- there were wanted posters right across south Wales for crimes against rugby.

Their players were told they were too old while their coach listened to grumbles about whether he was up to the job. But a tournament began with Ireland heavy favourites to beat them in Cardiff is now at a stage where Wales, bizarrely, are one win away from a Triple Crown and have to be considered genuine contenders for the championship.

No one would have said that prior to last Sunday. Nor was anyone saying it after last Sunday. But 15 men nearly always gets the better of 14 in rugby.

Scotland learned this the hard way today. At absolutely no stage of the opening 54 minutes did they lose like losing this. Then Zander Fagerson got red-carded for colliding into Wyn Jones’ head with his shoulder and for the second week in a row, Wales were finishing the game with an extra man.

And for the second week in a row, they took advantage. Their line-out excelled, their maul marched the Scots backwards and the backs did the rest for their first and second tries, Wyn Jones getting the key touch for their third.

Their real hero, though, was flying wing, Louis Rees-Zammit, whose two tries were world class, his winning score in the 70th minute – when he collected his own kick to touch down ahead of Stuart Hogg – worthy of winning any match.

Still there was more drama, Stuart Hogg, Scotland’s outstanding captain, scored two tries of his own and then, with the clock in the red, collected Duhan van der Merwe’s pass with Wales retreating towards their own 22.

But this battle-hardened Welsh team know how to avoid the hangman’s noose. We saw that in the 2019 World Cup when they squeezed into the semi-final, saw it again against Ireland in Cardiff last week and were eyewitnesses to the great escapologists once again today. Hogg, seemingly clean through, knocked on. Wales scrambled, regained possession and kicked the ball out. Victory was theirs.

Would they have won had Fagerson stayed on the field? The answer to that is a resounding no.

The bulk of this game was dominated by Scotland, so much so that by the 60-minute mark, they had spent 5 minutes and 43 seconds in the Welsh 22, precisely five more minutes than the Welsh had managed in the Scottish 22.

Yet the bottom line is that Wales kept their nerve and their discipline. Fagerson’s actions were inexcusable and Scotland paid the price. The last thing you want to give a flier like Rees-Zammit is space. They did that. They ended up losing as a result.

