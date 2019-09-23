Former Munster prop du Toit called up as Springboks lose Nyakane

THE SPRINGBOKS – WHO are in line to face Ireland in the World Cup quarter-finals – have suffered a big injury blow with tighthead prop Trevor Nyakane ruled out of the remainder of the tournament.

The Boks have lost Nyakane to injury. Source: David Davies

Nyakane tore his right calf in Saturday’s defeat to New Zealand, meaning he will be replaced by former Munster prop Thomas du Toit.

24-year-old du Toit, now with the Sharks but having recently linked up with Toulouse on loan, had a short spell with the Irish province during the 2016/17 season.

“It’s very tough on Trevor,” said Springboks boss Rassie Erasmus. “He has had a great season and added value whenever he took the field.

“It’s a blow to him and the team, but it’s also an opportunity for Thomas and for Vincent Koch who now have the chance to step up.”

Du Toit joins fellow former Munster men Erasmus, Jacques Nienaber, Felix Jones and Aled Walters in the Boks set-up.

Meanwhile, Scotland have confirmed that flanker Hamish Watson’s World Cup is over after he suffered a nasty knee injury in their defeat to Ireland yesterday.

The 27-year-old will be replaced in Scotland’s 31-man squad by Edinburgh team-mate Magnus Bradbury.

Watson's World Cup is over. Source: Jae Hong

Watson sustained the injury while being cleared out by Ireland’s Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong in the first half of yesterday’s game in Yokohama, with his left knee trapped as the Irish props hammered into him.

The flanker’s scream of pain was audible over the ref mic before he received treatment and was stretched off the pitch. Scotland’s fears have now been confirmed after Watson underwent a scan last night.

Speaking post-match yesterday, Scotland boss Gregor Townsend said he hadn’t seen enough replays of the clearout on Watson to accurately judge its legality.

24-year-old Bradbury, who had already linked up with the Scotland squad in Japan just before the tournament began as injury cover for Jamie Ritchie, now joins the squad permanently.