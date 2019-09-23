This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 23 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Munster prop du Toit called up as Springboks lose Nyakane

Meanwhile, Hamish Watson’s World Cup is over after his injury against Ireland.

Murray Kinsella Reports from Yokohama
By Murray Kinsella Monday 23 Sep 2019, 5:26 AM
1 hour ago 1,149 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4820447

THE SPRINGBOKS – WHO are in line to face Ireland in the World Cup quarter-finals – have suffered a big injury blow with tighthead prop Trevor Nyakane ruled out of the remainder of the tournament.

wales-v-south-africa-autumn-international-principality-stadium The Boks have lost Nyakane to injury. Source: David Davies

Nyakane tore his right calf in Saturday’s defeat to New Zealand, meaning he will be replaced by former Munster prop Thomas du Toit.

24-year-old du Toit, now with the Sharks but having recently linked up with Toulouse on loan, had a short spell with the Irish province during the 2016/17 season.

“It’s very tough on Trevor,” said Springboks boss Rassie Erasmus. “He has had a great season and added value whenever he took the field.

“It’s a blow to him and the team, but it’s also an opportunity for Thomas and for Vincent Koch who now have the chance to step up.”

Du Toit joins fellow former Munster men Erasmus, Jacques Nienaber, Felix Jones and Aled Walters in the Boks set-up.

Meanwhile, Scotland have confirmed that flanker Hamish Watson’s World Cup is over after he suffered a nasty knee injury in their defeat to Ireland yesterday.

The 27-year-old will be replaced in Scotland’s 31-man squad by Edinburgh team-mate Magnus Bradbury.

japan-rugby-wcup-ireland-scotland Watson's World Cup is over. Source: Jae Hong

Watson sustained the injury while being cleared out by Ireland’s Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong in the first half of yesterday’s game in Yokohama, with his left knee trapped as the Irish props hammered into him.

The flanker’s scream of pain was audible over the ref mic before he received treatment and was stretched off the pitch. Scotland’s fears have now been confirmed after Watson underwent a scan last night.

Speaking post-match yesterday, Scotland boss Gregor Townsend said he hadn’t seen enough replays of the clearout on Watson to accurately judge its legality. 

24-year-old Bradbury, who had already linked up with the Scotland squad in Japan just before the tournament began as injury cover for Jamie Ritchie, now joins the squad permanently. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella  / Reports from Yokohama
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie