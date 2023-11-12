Last gasp show from Rory Beggan downs Kilcoo

LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago
Scotstown: 0-12
Kilcoo: 1-8
WITH THE FINAL kick of the game, Scotstown goalkeeper Rory Beggan arrowed his free from just off the sideline and 50 metres from goal to knock Kilcoo out of the Ulster club championship.
The Down men looked home and hosed after the third quarter when they led 1-7 to 0-6, with their vast experience of closing out tight games.
However, Jack McCarron sprung into action with a point from play and a free. Jason Carey successfully converted a mark, as did Kieran Hughes with a typically spectacular effort, and Beggan kicked one massive point from play from around 60 metres to go along with his two frees to pull off a shock win.
