Jack McCarron.
Ulster Club

Last gasp show from Rory Beggan downs Kilcoo

Three points from goalkeeper proves the difference in tense affair.
Updated 1 hour ago

LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago

Declan Bogue Reports from Pairc Esler

Scotstown: 0-12

Kilcoo: 1-8

WITH THE FINAL kick of the game, Scotstown goalkeeper Rory Beggan arrowed his free from just off the sideline and 50 metres from goal to knock Kilcoo out of the Ulster club championship.

The Down men looked home and hosed after the third quarter when they led 1-7 to 0-6, with their vast experience of closing out tight games.

However, Jack McCarron sprung into action with a point from play and a free. Jason Carey successfully converted a mark, as did Kieran Hughes with a typically spectacular effort, and Beggan kicked one massive point from play from around 60 metres to go along with his two frees to pull off a shock win.

More to follow….

 

Declan Bogue
declan@the42.ie
