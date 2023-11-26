Advertisement
Ulster Club

Jack McCarron pushes Scotstown into Ulster club final with extra-time win over Trillick

Monaghan side come out on top of a titanic tussle and will now face defending champions Glen.
8 minutes ago

Scotstown 0-17

Trillick 1-13

IT TOOK 85 minutes to separate these two sides as they served up a game for the ages.

In the end, Scotstown booked their place in the Ulster club final for the first time since they lost to Donegal’s Gaoth Dobhair in 2018, after relying on two Jack McCarron frees, one from Shane Carey and an incredible effort from Kieran Hughes in extra-time.

Trillick will feel hard done by after a game that hung on a knife-edge throughout and having withstood a slow start to go in at the first-half break a point up, 1-4 to 0-6.

The sides finished 0-12 to 1-9 at the end of normal time, and the game eventually swung on a decision almost at the very death when a linesman ruled a ball had went over the sideline and pulled back play when the referee Kevin Faloon had ordered a free in for Trillick.

It was felt at the outset of the year that the addition of Jack McCarron would make Scotstown a fearsome prospect. In the end, he won the break ball from the last Beggan kickout and did all the things he wouldn’t be famous for.

More to follow….

Author
Declan Bogue
declan@the42.ie
