Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo Scott Barrett.
# In the clear
All Blacks lock Barrett avoids Rugby World Cup ban
Barrett was shown a red card in last weekend’s record loss to South Africa.
1.7k
4
1 hour ago

NEW ZEALAND LOCK Scott Barrett has avoided a ban after being shown a red card in last weekend’s record loss to South Africa, World Rugby announced on Monday.

Barrett, 29, was shown a second yellow card for dangerous play at a ruck in Friday’s loss to Rugby World Cup holders the Springboks.

He had earlier been sin-binned in his side’s last match before the tournament, which they open against hosts France on 8 September.

“The independent Judicial Committee found that sending off was a sufficient sanction in this case because the player was sent off for two yellow cards,” World Rugby said.

“The first of those yellow cards was for a technical offence following a team warning,” it added.

The Crusaders’ Barrett also avoided following the fate of England captain Owen Farrell and their No. 8 Billy Vunipola in missing matches for their side at next month’s World Cup.

Tonga centre Georga Maoala will be unavailable until his country’s final pool game after being banned for a dangerous tackle.

– © AFP 2023
The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
4
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     