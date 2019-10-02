All three Barretts score tries as All Blacks make light work of Canada

New Zealand 63

Canada 0

IT TOOK SECOND row Scott Barrett a second attempt to ensure he played his part in history, but the trio of All Black brothers were not to be denied their place in the record books.

The youngest of the three Taranaki men, sons of Kevin and Robyn, got the ball rolling by scoring the second of nine New Zealand tries against Canada. Jordie Barrett took in an eighth-minute cross-field kick from Richie Mo’unga to ensure a long day for the Canucks.

Scott ought to have been the second brother on the score-sheet when the score read 21-0, but the lock could only smile ruefully as he spilled the ball over the line in the hot and humid Oita Stadium.

Scott Barrett makes certain when grounding his second chance of the day. Source: Aaron Favila

Former world player of the year Beauden Barrett – who ended the game fluffing a try opportunity himself – sealed the bonus point for his side soon after, reaching a Sonny Bill Williams grubber under the posts to leave the half-time scoreline at 28-0. Scott made no mistake when presented with a second chance to score by Kieran Read’s pass on a 44th-minute strike play.

Today’s appearance by The Barretts was the second time three brothers have started a World Cup match 24 years on from Elisi, Manu and Fe’ao Vunipola represented Tonga against Scotland in the 1995 tournament.

As the scoreline suggests, the reigning champions were never in much danger against the North American side, who came closest to scoring when ex-Ulster back Pete Nelson was hauled down short of the try-line by Beauden Barrett.

Scores from Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane, Shannon Frizzell, Brad Weber and Richie Mo’unga’s 100% success on conversions rang up the 63-0 rout for the All Blacks despite a number of handling errors.

Steve Hansen’s side trail Italy by a point in Pool B, but after the Azzurri face the Springboks on Friday and New Zealand meet Namibia on Sunday, the pool will take a more familiar shape next week.

