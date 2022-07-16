Major setback for New Zealand ahead of decider as Scott Barrett withdraws with an injury

Scott Barrett had to withdraw with an injury.

NEW ZEALAND HAVE been hit with a blow ahead of this morning’s third and deciding Test with the news that Scott Barrett, their second row cum flanker, has been forced to withdraw from the game with a knee injury.

Barrett’s place goes to Akira Ioane with Tupou Vaa’i coming onto the bench to fill the void left by Ioane’s withdrawal. Aidan Ross, the prop, is gone from the bench and replaced by Karl Tu’inukuafe coming in as his replacement.

It’s a significant moment, given how effective Barrett was in the first Test against Ireland at Eden Park when his role in New Zealand’s defensive lineout proved critical to their victory.

Ireland have no late injury doubts ahead of the game.

