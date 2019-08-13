This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
All Black Barrett handed three-week ban for shoulder charge red card

The second row’s punishment was reduced due to his guilty plea, remorse and ‘exemplary’ disciplinary record.

By The42 Team Tuesday 13 Aug 2019, 7:35 AM
44 minutes ago 1,375 Views 2 Comments
Barrett's dismissal was a big turning point in Saturday's game in Perth.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Barrett's dismissal was a big turning point in Saturday's game in Perth.
Barrett's dismissal was a big turning point in Saturday's game in Perth.
Image: AAP/PA Images

ALL BLACKS LOCK Scott Barrett will miss Saturday’s Bledisloe Cup decider against Australia after receiving a three-week ban for a shoulder charge during New Zealand’s loss to the Wallabies last weekend.

Barrett was red carded for his hit on Michael Hooper late in the first half of the 47-26 defeat in Perth and was facing up to six weeks on the sidelines.

But the SANZAAR judicial committee reduced the punishment, citing Barrett’s early guilty plea, remorse and exemplary disciplinary record.

“Barrett has been suspended from all forms of the game for three weeks, up to and including Sunday, 1 September,” it said in a statement released on Tuesday.

While the decision rules Barrett out of the second and deciding Bledisloe Test in Auckland on Saturday, he will be available for New Zealand’s World Cup warm-up against Tonga in Hamilton on 7 September.

Source: Rugby.com.au/YouTube

