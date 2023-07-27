Scott Bemand appointed head coach of Ireland women's rugby side

The Englishman will join the IRFU on 21 August ahead of the Ireland squad’s reconvening in September. He will be in place ahead of Ireland’s WXV3 campaign in Dubai, which includes matches on 14, 21 and 28 October. He will be joined by the existing coaching panel for the coming campaign.

SCOTT BEMAND HAS been appointed as the head coach of the Ireland women’s rugby team on a three year contract.

Bemand has played for Harlequins, Leicester Tigers and Bath. He retired in 2010, when he began his coaching career.

In 2015, Bemand he appointed lead coach of the England Women XVs team, working alongside Simon Middleton, who initially held a joint role with the Sevens team. He was part of the coaching set-up as England finished runners up at the 2017 and 2022 Women’s Rugby World Cups. During his time as England’s lead coach, the Red Roses won six Six Nations titles (including five Grand Slams) and achieved the No 1 world ranking.

He said: “It is clear speaking to the IRFU across the course of the interview process how ambitious they are to grow the women’s game and I believe that there is a promising talent pool of players who will help create a new chapter for the game here. I look forward to working with the players and coaches and shaping a new path.”

Meanwhile, Elaine Ryan is to become the IRFU Women’s XV national teams programme manager.

A former Ireland sevens international (between 2013-17), Ryan previously held the positions of IRFU Under-18 and Development Sevens Team Manager and Women XV’s Team Manager between 2016 and 2019. She will begin her new role on 4 September having held a teaching position in Australia in recent years.

She said: “I believe that the future is bright for the women’s game in Ireland and I am proud to rejoin the IRFU as we embark on some exciting challenges in the months ahead. I look forward to working together with the players and management to deliver on our objectives.”

IRFU head of women’s performance and pathways Gillian McDarby said: “We are delighted to announce Scott’s appointment and believe that he will bring a fresh and dynamic approach to the Ireland coaching set-up. It was clear from the extensive interview process that Scott was a strong candidate and he is passionate and focused on driving women’s rugby in Ireland forward at all levels in the months and years to come.

“His knowledge of the existing landscape in Ireland and across the international game means that he is well placed to hit the ground running as the squad steps up its preparations for WXV in Dubai this autumn. We are also pleased to welcome back Elaine. She is hugely knowledgeable and passionate about Irish rugby and I believe that Elaine’s experience and skillset will add greatly to the environment over the coming years.”