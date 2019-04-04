Gerrard and Brown charged for involvement in hot-tempered Old Firm derby

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and Scott Brown of Celtic during Sunday's Old Firm derby.

CELTIC CAPTAIN SCOTT Brown and Rangers manager Steven Gerrard have both been charged by the Scottish Football Association (SFA) following last Sunday’s controversial Old Firm clash.

The clubs have also been penalised for failure to control their players in the Parkhead encounter.

Gerrard faces a one-match ban for comments made to referee Bobby Madden in the game’s aftermath, while Brown is set for a hearing over his inability to act “in the best interest of Scottish football”.

Celtic and Rangers players collide after the full-time whistle. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

The Hoops’ skipper was at the centre of several skirmishes in the all-Glasgow affair, receiving an elbow to the face in the first half which saw Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos dismissed with a straight red card.

The 33-year-old also went down after Gers midfielder Ryan Kent lashed out following Celtic’s winning goal — Kent has subsequently been handed a two-game ban.

Post-match, Brown came into conflict with Andy Halliday, which saw the latter make his way into the referee’s notebook, but he’s expected to face no further disciplinary proceedings.

The news comes after Gerrard accused Celtic of “playing the victim card” in relation to their conduct in their 2-1 win over Rangers.

