This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 4 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gerrard and Brown charged for involvement in hot-tempered Old Firm derby

The pair are now facing bans as the Scottish Football Association takes action.

By Caoimhin Reilly Thursday 4 Apr 2019, 1:19 PM
34 minutes ago 1,059 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4576346
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and Scott Brown of Celtic during Sunday's Old Firm derby.
Image: PA Images
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and Scott Brown of Celtic during Sunday's Old Firm derby.
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and Scott Brown of Celtic during Sunday's Old Firm derby.
Image: PA Images

CELTIC CAPTAIN SCOTT Brown and Rangers manager Steven Gerrard have both been charged by the Scottish Football Association (SFA) following last Sunday’s controversial Old Firm clash.

The clubs have also been penalised for failure to control their players in the Parkhead encounter.

Gerrard faces a one-match ban for comments made to referee Bobby Madden in the game’s aftermath, while Brown is set for a hearing over his inability to act “in the best interest of Scottish football”.

Celtic v Rangers - Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership - Celtic Park Celtic and Rangers players collide after the full-time whistle. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

The Hoops’ skipper was at the centre of several skirmishes in the all-Glasgow affair, receiving an elbow to the face in the first half which saw Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos dismissed with a straight red card.

The 33-year-old also went down after Gers midfielder Ryan Kent lashed out following Celtic’s winning goal — Kent has subsequently been handed a two-game ban.

Post-match, Brown came into conflict with Andy Halliday, which saw the latter make his way into the referee’s notebook, but he’s expected to face no further disciplinary proceedings.

The news comes after Gerrard accused Celtic of “playing the victim card” in relation to their conduct in their 2-1 win over Rangers.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Caoimhin Reilly
caoimhin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie