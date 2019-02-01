'That'll be me done and dusted': Celtic skipper Scott Brown indicates 2021 retirement

CELTIC CAPTAIN SCOTT Brown has indicated that he will be hanging up his boots after his new deal with the club expires at the end of the 2020/21 season.

The 33-year-old has been playing at Parkhead since joining from Hibernian in 2007, winning eight Scottish Premiership titles, four Scottish Cups and five League Cups in 12 seasons.

This week the midfielder agreed a new two-year contract extension with the Hoops, turning down an offer to join Western Melbourne — who have been accepted into the top-flight A-League for the 2019 season in Australia.

Brown, who will turn 36 a month before his new deal expires, said the demand of playing so many games between domestic and European fronts for Celtic meant his contribution may become limited beyond the next two seasons.

Brown was made club captain in 2010 and has won eight Scottish league titles with Celtic. Source: Andrew Milligan

“Coming up to 36, the body probably says no, you can’t keep pushing 60 games a season,” he said speaking to Celtic TV. “Especially here because the schedule is so hard for everybody.

“We’re lucky we’ve got a big squad and a great manager who gives you time out and knows when you’ve been struggling through injury and knows when to chop and change.”

The skipper retired from international football with Scotland a year ago, having made 55 appearances for his country. He added that he had enjoyed every moment of his time at Celtic, but that he planned to call it quits after two more years.

“Two more years, it’s been a long time and I’ve enjoyed every single moment but two years and that’ll be me done and dusted.”

Simon Zebo joins Gavan and Murray for a special live recording of the podcast in Dublin’s Liberty Hall Theatre to preview Ireland’s Six Nations opener against England:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: