This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 1 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'That'll be me done and dusted': Celtic skipper Scott Brown indicates 2021 retirement

The midfielder said he plans to call it a day at the end of his new two-year contract extension.

By Aaron Gallagher Friday 1 Feb 2019, 12:57 PM
1 hour ago 1,488 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4471894
Celtic skipper Scott Brown.
Image: Robert Parry
Celtic skipper Scott Brown.
Celtic skipper Scott Brown.
Image: Robert Parry

CELTIC CAPTAIN SCOTT Brown has indicated that he will be hanging up his boots after his new deal with the club expires at the end of the 2020/21 season.

The 33-year-old has been playing at Parkhead since joining from Hibernian in 2007, winning eight Scottish Premiership titles, four Scottish Cups and five League Cups in 12 seasons.

This week the midfielder agreed a new two-year contract extension with the Hoops, turning down an offer to join Western Melbourne — who have been accepted into the top-flight A-League for the 2019 season in Australia.

Brown, who will turn 36 a month before his new deal expires, said the demand of playing so many games between domestic and European fronts for Celtic meant his contribution may become limited beyond the next two seasons.

Celtic v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League - Group C - Celtic Park Brown was made club captain in 2010 and has won eight Scottish league titles with Celtic. Source: Andrew Milligan

“Coming up to 36, the body probably says no, you can’t keep pushing 60 games a season,” he said speaking to Celtic TV. “Especially here because the schedule is so hard for everybody.

“We’re lucky we’ve got a big squad and a great manager who gives you time out and knows when you’ve been struggling through injury and knows when to chop and change.”

The skipper retired from international football with Scotland a year ago, having made 55 appearances for his country. He added that he had enjoyed every moment of his time at Celtic, but that he planned to call it quits after two more years.

“Two more years, it’s been a long time and I’ve enjoyed every single moment but two years and that’ll be me done and dusted.”

Simon Zebo joins Gavan and Murray for a special live recording of the podcast in Dublin’s Liberty Hall Theatre to preview Ireland’s Six Nations opener against England:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Liverpool castaway Markovic ends nightmare spell with free transfer to Fulham
    Liverpool castaway Markovic ends nightmare spell with free transfer to Fulham
    Karim Benzema brace helps Real Madrid secure semi-final spot
    Barcelona strike €12 million deal for Brazilian full-back
    IRELAND
    'He’s a big game player' - Cooney ready for possible Six Nations debut
    'He’s a big game player' - Cooney ready for possible Six Nations debut
    Team culture essential to Ireland star Naopu as second-best team in the world come to town
    Poll: Who will win the Six Nations opener between Ireland and England?
    ENGLAND
    'We hate losing': O'Mahony silently simmering ahead of England clash
    'We hate losing': O'Mahony silently simmering ahead of England clash
    'No one thinks we can win' claims England head coach Eddie Jones
    Schmidt: 'I don't think it's going to be boring, it's going to be incredibly exhilarating'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie