CONNACHT'S APPOINTMENT OF Scott Fardy as defence coach was discussed on Rugby Weekly Extra

Bernard Jackman, the former Dragons head coach, said Fardy’s imminent arrival shows the disparity in resources between the western province and Leinster, who will welcome Jacques Nienaber to replace Stuart Lancaster as senior coach after the World Cup.

Fardy, who had a successful spell as a player with Leinster, said the move felt like coming home while Connacht’s head coach, Pete Wilkins, hailed his new recruit’s “relentless and winning mindset”.

Fardy had most recently returned to his homeland, where he worked with his former club Warringah, having taken his first steps in his post-playing career with NEC Green Rockets in Japan.

“By all accounts Fardy is a really good coach, I know someone who worked with him in Japan. He could be a good addition to them,” said Jackman, who added that Connacht’s coaching team was taking shape.

“Colm Tucker has done a great job with that scrum. Wilkins has been there for five-six years and he’s the new head coach, he knows the players they have and he should have a really good feel for the academy because they’ve been really good at bringing them through, and he’s obviously been part of being able to hire John Muldoon, bring him back, and Muldoon has experience of working in the Gallagher Premiership with Pat Lam.

“Fardy was doing a little bit of coaching in Australia but obviously he knows the URC and the Champions Cup really well, he knows what it takes. He’s not coming from a background where all he knows is Super Rugby, it is different, he’s got a good appreciation for that.

“He’s a very impressive individual, knows the game, is obviously inexperienced but the reality is, and this sums up the difference: Leinster can go and sign Jacques Neinaber – proven, proven, proven.

“Connacht, it’s just the nature of the thing, they have to take a punt on someone and when they get it right with a Pat Lam or a Conor McPhillips or hopefully Scott Fardy or John Muldoon and they become top end coaches it works out perfectly, and that’s the reality.”

