'I struggled when I didn't have much of a purpose' - Scott Fardy on life after rugby

I remember looking at Stu’s [Lancaster] notes and turning to Jamison [Gibson-Park] and going ‘Jesus, is this every day?’ I couldn’t believe how long his notes were! It was like I was at University. But I loved that environment, seeing every guy in there with his book, writing everything down and going mad for it. Everyone was very studious. Coming into that environment with really intelligent players was a great place to be.”

It was an environment in which Fardy thrived, led by the coaching duo of Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster.

“Leo is thinking about a game that’s happening in five weeks or 10 weeks or the young kids coming through,” Fardy continues.

Fardy with his wife, Penelope and son, August in 2019. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“The people like Dan Sheehan and Rónan Kelleher. They weren’t even training with us when I first turned up and now they’re fully fledged Irish stars and will probably go on to play for the Lions. He’s looking at those players down the line as much as what’s happening next week.

“And the thing about Stu is he’s very fair about what he says in terms of any criticism. It’s never untoward. You always get a fair shake with him. That’s one big thing.

And then it’s his passion. When somebody is that passionate about something, and you would say similar things about Johnny [Sexton], if you want to be good at rugby they’re the kind of guys you want to follow and do things for and play well for. That makes it really easy to come and try do your best and pull guys up around you.”

To boil it all down, that was Fardy’s role at Leinster. Lead by example, help others grow. He recalls being struck by the quality of his new teammates, highlighting a lack of Pro14 and Champions Cup rugby available to viewers in the southern hemisphere before his arrival.

“I knew Jamie [Heaslip] and Sean [O'Brien] and a few guys like that, but most of the other guys I didn’t know much about. They probably didn’t know much about me either.

“A guy like Robbie Henshaw, I knew he was a Lion at that stage but I didn’t know much about him. When I got there I just thought the guy was an unbelievable player. Unbelievable defender, runs unbelievably good lines in attack. Just a very tough player.”

He was more aware of Johnny Sexton’s talents but sharing a dressing room provided a different perspective. One year Fardy’s junior, the Leinster and Ireland captain is still going strong and playing some of the best rugby of his career.

“The kind of guy you want to play for. He’s passionate, wears his heart on his sleeve and he goes for it. That’s what you want. Playing with him is something I cherish.

“Sometimes he gets on your nerves, he gives some of the best sprays,” Fardy laughs.

“He had his bunnies, I won’t mention who they are, but he went after certain guys. He didn’t go after me much, we had a different kind of relationship. Just the odd swear at me, but I’d probably swear back, so it was alright. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO “He’s done an exceptional job of looking after himself and keeping himself motivated; I think that’s the hard thing. When I came to the end of my career, you’ve done it over and over again for 10-15 years and then you’ve got to go again for another season. But he just seems to completely love it and want to go again and play at the highest level non-stop.” During those four years at Leinster Fardy made 80 appearances for the province, winning four league titles and one Champions Cup. Mention of those medals still raises a smile.

It justified the decision to leave. The easy thing was to stay in Australia, do a couple more years at the Brumbies. I have 97 Brumbies caps and there’s only a couple of guys that have 100. I’d only missed about six games with injury so I was really filthy that I left without being a 100 cap player, because all my mates were.