Leinster's Scott Fardy has announced he will retire this summer

LEINSTER’S SCOTT FARDY has announced that he will retire from professional rugby at the end of the current season.

The 36-year-old will hope to help the province to another Heineken Champions Cup success, as well as the Rainbow Cup, before hanging his boots up.

Fardy joined Leinster in 2017 and set about making himself one of the best-ever foreign signings into Irish rugby with consistently excellent performances in the second row and at blindside flanker.

Fardy previously won 39 caps for the Wallabies and played a key role in their progress into the 2015 World Cup final.

Having spent three seasons playing Japanese club rugby with the Kamaishi Seawaves, he was a central figure for the Brumbies in Super Rugby from 2012 until 2017 when he signed for Leinster.

Fardy helped the province to a Pro14 and Champions Cup double in his first season, starting the European decider against Racing 92 at blindside.

He also started the 2019 and 2021 Pro14 final successes for Leinster in the second row, coming off the bench in their 2020 victory.

This season will be his last in the professional game.

“I’ve loved every minute of this adventure, not only the last few years with Leinster but all of it and of course there is still a lot of rugby to be played this season,” said Fardy.

“We are still on a high after the weekend and we’ve a massive few weeks ahead and that is our focus right now.

“We’ve a week off at the moment and then we’ll begin our build up with a game against Munster Rugby and then the massive challenge of facing La Rochelle away in France.

“There will be time to sit back, reflect and to thank the clubs and the people that have played a part in my playing career when the season is done and maybe even in person.

“It’s been a hard year for everyone in society and playing without our fans has been difficult but hopefully off the back of Monday’s news, I might be able to say thank you and goodbye at the RDS in front of our supporters which would be special.

“Until then all my energy and focus is on finishing the season strongly with Leinster.”

Fardy joined Devin Toner and Michael Bent in lifting the Pro14 trophy for the province after their most recent title success.

He has played for the province 76 times so far. Leinster boss Leo Cullen paid tribute to Fardy.

“Scott leaves a formidable legacy behind him at the club,” said Cullen. “He has been a key figure in the team’s recent success and has been an invaluable member of the leadership group during his time here.

“Fards is a great competitor on the field but he also brings great enjoyment and fun to the entire squad throughout our lengthy season when the team is constantly changing, particularly with international players away and younger players stepping up in their absence.

“I’m sure lots of Leinster supporters will remember his performance in Bilbao when he was still straining every last fibre deep into injury time to try to block down the late Remi Tales drop-goal attempt. But there have been so many other moments where he has shown a real physical edge and winning mentality across a brilliant four years.

“We wish Scott, Penelope and their two boys, August and Walker, all the very best with their return home safe in the knowledge that they have friends here for life at Leinster.

“We very much hope to see them back at sometime in the future at a packed RDS Arena so that the Leinster faithful can show their appreciation and give them a proper blue wave goodbye.”