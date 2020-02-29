Hogan the hero once more as Birmingham run goes on with QPR draw

SCOTT HOGAN’S LATE equaliser earned Birmingham a 2-2 draw at QPR and extended their unbeaten run to 13 matches this afternoon.

The Ireland forward continued his rich vein of form by scoring twice, taking his tally to six goals in seven matches since arriving on loan from Aston Villa.

He opened the scoring on 24 minutes but two goals in the space of four second-half minutes turned the tide in Rangers’ favour, with Marc Pugh equalising before Jordan Hugill scored his 13th goal of the season.

Blues’ misery appeared to be compounded by an injury to Jeremie Bela, who was carried off on a stretcher following a challenge by Pugh midway through the second half.

But Hogan hauled them level with 10 minutes remaining at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.