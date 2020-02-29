This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 29 February, 2020
Hogan the hero once more as Birmingham run goes on with QPR draw

The on-loan Ireland striker is in rich form.

By Press Association Saturday 29 Feb 2020, 5:14 PM
In form: Scott Hogan.
Image: PA
In form: Scott Hogan.
In form: Scott Hogan.
Image: PA

SCOTT HOGAN’S LATE equaliser earned Birmingham a 2-2 draw at QPR and extended their unbeaten run to 13 matches this afternoon.

The Ireland forward continued his rich vein of form by scoring twice, taking his tally to six goals in seven matches since arriving on loan from Aston Villa.

He opened the scoring on 24 minutes but two goals in the space of four second-half minutes turned the tide in Rangers’ favour, with Marc Pugh equalising before Jordan Hugill scored his 13th goal of the season.

Blues’ misery appeared to be compounded by an injury to Jeremie Bela, who was carried off on a stretcher following a challenge by Pugh midway through the second half.

But Hogan hauled them level with 10 minutes remaining at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

