Scott Hogan hits the net again as he continues to try and win over Birmingham City fans

SCOTT HOGAN CONTINUES to endear himself to Birmingham City supporters after he found the net for the second successive game to help give his new side a hard-fought 3-1 win away to Bristol City.

The Republic of Ireland striker, on loan at St Andrew’s from the club’s bitter city rivals Aston Villa, tapped home a first-half equaliser after Bristol had taken a 40-second lead.

Birmingham endured the worst start possible when a sloppy back pass from Marc Roberts allowed Jamie Paterson a clear sight of goal.

He duly remained calm to round goalkeeper Lee Camp but the hosts were unable to build on their momentum as the visitors played their way back into proceedings.

Teenage sensation Jude Bellingham, a summer transfer target for Manchester United, should have drawn his side level when he let rip from a shot soon after.

It didn’t take long for Birmingham to respond, however, Hogan showing his predatory instincts in the box to level proceedings from close range.

It came a week after he bagged a goal on his debut at home to Nottingham Forest, and there was further joy for the travelling fans before the break as Andreas Weimann, a former Villa star, turned into his own net when Bellingham had delivered a teasing cross.

Birmingham stayed firm after the interval and while Hogan was withdrawn with 10 minutes remaining, that didn’t stop Lukas Jutkiewicz sealing all three points with a deft finish in injury time.

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy will be hoping Hogan can maintain his goal scoring form heading into next month’s Euro 2020 semi-final play-off away to Slovakia.

It was a night of frustration for Bristol, whose four-game winning that had taken them into the play-off places came to an end.

And it was even worse for Ireland’s Callum O’Dowda who once again didn’t make an appearance from the bench.