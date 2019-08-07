Ireland's Scott Hogan joins Stoke on season-long loan

Scott Hogan joins Stoke City on loan for the 2019-20 season.

IRELAND’S SCOTT HOGAN has joined Championship side Stoke City on a season-long loan as the Potters prepare for a Premier League promotion push.

Nathan Jones’ side had been in the market for a striker and were linked with Newcastle forward Dwight Gayle before landing the 27-year-old.

“I’m really pleased that we have managed to bring Scott to the club,” Jones said of the signing.

He will add really quality to our attacking options and his record at Championship level is very good in terms of goals per game.

“He had a fantastic time at Brentford but it hasn’t quite worked out for him at Villa but these things happen.

We want him to find a home with us, start playing again and score goals.”

Having found first-team football hard to come by last year, the Ireland international was sent out on loan to Sheffield United for the latter half of last season.

His contribution helped the Blades secure promotion to the English top flight, alongside parent club, Aston Villa.

Villains boss Dean Smith has deemed the forward surplus to requirements, having already brought in nine players during the summer.

Hogan joined Villa two years ago and has made more than 50 league appearances for them.

Regular first-team football this year could help him secure a place in the Ireland squad as Mick McCarthy’s side go in search of Euro 2020 qualification.