This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Wednesday 7 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's Scott Hogan joins Stoke on season-long loan

The 27-year-old will help in the Potters’ Premier League promotion push this season.

By Cian Roche Wednesday 7 Aug 2019, 6:34 PM
5 minutes ago 169 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4756430
Scott Hogan joins Stoke City on loan for the 2019-20 season.
Scott Hogan joins Stoke City on loan for the 2019-20 season.
Scott Hogan joins Stoke City on loan for the 2019-20 season.

IRELAND’S SCOTT HOGAN has joined Championship side Stoke City on a season-long loan as the Potters prepare for a Premier League promotion push.

Nathan Jones’ side had been in the market for a striker and were linked with Newcastle forward Dwight Gayle before landing the 27-year-old.

“I’m really pleased that we have managed to bring Scott to the club,” Jones said of the signing.

He will add really quality to our attacking options and his record at Championship level is very good in terms of goals per game.

“He had a fantastic time at Brentford but it hasn’t quite worked out for him at Villa but these things happen.

We want him to find a home with us, start playing again and score goals.”

Having found first-team football hard to come by last year, the Ireland international was sent out on loan to Sheffield United for the latter half of last season.

His contribution helped the Blades secure promotion to the English top flight, alongside parent club, Aston Villa.

Villains boss Dean Smith has deemed the forward surplus to requirements, having already brought in nine players during the summer.

Hogan joined Villa two years ago and has made more than 50 league appearances for them.

Regular first-team football this year could help him secure a place in the Ireland squad as Mick McCarthy’s side go in search of Euro 2020 qualification.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie