Scott Parker set for Champions League adventure as new Club Brugge manager

SCOTT PARKER HAS been appointed as the new manager of Belgian champions Club Brugge.

The 42-year-old, who was sacked by Bournemouth just four games into the Premier League season, was announced on Saturday afternoon.

Parker will replace Carl Hoefkens, who was sacked earlier this week with Brugge lying fourth in the Jupiler Pro League.

As well as attempting to jump-start Brugge’s title defence, chief among Parker’s concerns will be the club’s first-ever Champions League knockout campaign.

Brugge finished as Group B runners-up behind Porto, eliminating both Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid.

Benfica now await in the last 16, with the first leg set to be played on 15 February.