Club Brugge sack Scott Parker after less than three months in charge

Scott Parker has been relieved of his duties as Club Brugge head coach after just 12 games in charge of the Belgian club.

Brugge announced the departure of the former Fulham and Bournemouth boss in the wake of their 5-1 defeat to Benfica on Tuesday that saw them crash out of the UEFA Champions League.

In a terse statement posted on their official website, Brugge said: “Scott Parker is no longer head coach of Club Brugge.

“Parker (42) was announced as the new head coach of Club Brugge on 31 December last year. The English ex-international previously worked for Fulham and Bournemouth and replaced Carl Hoefkens at Club. In 12 games, the Briton could only win 2 times.”

Advertisement

Brugge currently sit fourth in the Belgian First Division, the same position as when Parker took over, but 11 points behind third-placed Antwerp.