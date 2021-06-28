Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 28 June 2021
Scott Parker set to swap one Championship club for another

The manager has left Fulham and is expected to be appointed Bournemouth boss.

By AFP Monday 28 Jun 2021
Scott Parker (file pic).
Image: PA
Image: PA

SCOTT PARKER has left Fulham by mutual consent, the club have announced.

The 40-year-old’s time in charge included two relegations and a promotion to the Premier League via the play-off final.

The former midfielder took caretaker charge of the club in February 2019 on a temporary basis, but was unable to keep the west London side out of the Premier League relegation zone.

After being appointed manager on a permanent basis in May that year, Fulham secured promotion back to the top flight after beating Brentford in the play-off final.

However Fulham’s Premier League return lasted less than a year as their relegation was confirmed following a 2-0 home defeat to Burnley in May.

The club finished a disappointing 18th last season, 11 points adrift of safety, having won only five matches and lost 20 of their 38 games across the campaign, after being heavily reliant on the loan market.

The PA news agency understands Bournemouth had been expecting – prior to the official announcement – to appoint Scott Parker as their new manager if he left Fulham.

Jonathan Woodgate was placed in charge for the remainder of Bournemouth’s Championship campaign after Jason Tindall was sacked in February but he will leave the club when his contract expires on Wednesday.

“Through promotion and relegation alike, Scott has always enjoyed my support as our head coach,” Fulham chairman Shahid Khan told the club website.

“Scott’s departure does nothing to shake my confidence, however. We will hire a new head coach who is capable of achieving our goal of promotion and will be committed to Fulham and its supporters.

“And we will field a squad that will respond, compete and win. Onward.”

His backroom staff, Matt Wells (first team coach), Rob Burch (goalkeeping coach), Alastair Harris (head of sports science), Jonathan Hill (first team match analyst) and Charlie Moore (lead physical performance coach) have also left Fulham.

Parker had been on a contract running until the summer of 2023 which he signed last September.

