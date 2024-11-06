Grá for Guinness, Ireland at 18, and the whirlwind All Blacks job

IT’S THE ALL Blacks’ round.

They offer up pints of Guinness after the press conference at their team hotel in Dublin, a kind gesture that is perhaps influenced by their media briefing on Monday having run an hour late. Amends made.

Head coach Scott Robertson is known to be a big fan of the black stuff. He and his team visited the Guinness Storehouse for dinner this week as they took a breather in what is a hectic schedule.

This is the end of their season, remember. They left New Zealand on 17 October, flying to Japan for a Test there, then moved on to London for last weekend’s win over England before a six-day turnaround into Friday night’s clash with Ireland. On Saturday, they depart for Paris and there’s another game against Italy in Turin after that.

This is still Robertson’s first year as All Blacks head coach, a role he has long seemed destined for. His stunning success with the Crusaders – seven consecutive Super Rugby titles – meant it was only a matter of time, rather than a question of ‘if.’

He’s known as ‘Razor’ by most people. The nickname stems back to 1996 when Robertson was playing in the back row for the Crusaders.

He scythed down a Brumbies player with a big tackle and boasted to his team-mates that his shoulder was like a razor blade. Robertson’s self-chosen nickname stuck.

Before he broke through in professional rugby and won 23 caps for the All Blacks, Robertson had a stint in Ireland. He was still only 18 when he pitched up in the town of Newtownards, half an hour’s drive east of Belfast, to play with Ards RFC.

“It was good, it gave me a lot of confidence,” said Robertson this evening. “It helped me grow up a little bit, get away from mum’s dinners, look after myself and I made some really good friends. It was a great time in my life.”

Robertson playing against Ireland in 2001. INPHO INPHO

That’s when his love of a good pint of plain was born.

“I haven’t had the chance yet to catch up with anyone for a Guinness,” said Robertson, though he has been on the phone with a few old friends who are coming to Dublin for the game.

“Oh, it’s a bit emotional actually. There’s a family there that I lived with when I was a young fella, the Herons.

“It was a great moment for me growing up and this is a proper chance for me now publicly to thank them for how they helped shape me. It was a great time in my life and it will be good to see them.”

Robertson also played in France and Japan, while he was Brazil’s head coach for a stint in the early 2010s. ‘Razor’ has a wanderlust that remains strong. He has previously said that when he’s done with professional coaching, he’ll go travelling.

There did appear to be genuine emotion from Robertson when he paused before telling the room about the Herons.

He’s known as a coach who wears his heart on his sleeve. He’s savvy and has a hard edge if needed, but he’s someone who focuses on building strong connections with his players and between them. Robertson has been using ‘themeing‘ with his teams for a long time.

“Having us aligned around the vision of where we want to go, having players motivated and performing their best come kick-off is a huge thing for him,” said All Blacks fullback Will Jordan.

“I’d say connection – he has us as a really tight group. He knows his strengths and weaknesses well so puts people around him who are able to magnify those and help him out.

“With the likes of Scottie Hansen driving our attack, it’s a great balance. Razor’s been around 10 weeks in the job now, 10 games in, and as a team we’re growing accustomed to his leadership style and his routine and we’re starting to see big gains from that.”

50-year-old Robertson is wired in his own way. He’s dyslexic and has spoken before about how he has to be very precise when it comes to the way he learns and then shares information with his players. Simple, concise presentations with lots of images from games.

He thinks outside the box. Among the many examples in that regard is how he got Ronan O’Gara to come down to New Zealand to work as his assistant coach with the Crusaders, keen to give his players a totally new perspective on things.

O'Gara and Robertson at the Crusaders in 2018. Photosport / John Davidson/INPHO Photosport / John Davidson/INPHO / John Davidson/INPHO

Even in the press conference setting, Robertson is unique. There are pauses as he assesses each reporter’s tone and considers how best to respond. When only one word is required, he’s succinct. He stops at one stage when it seems he is verbally wandering down a path he doesn’t want to, mentally adjusts, and goes again.

In fact, as we write, Robertson has come over to the table outside the hotel bar to check whether he misinterpreted one Irish journalist’s question. He hopes he didn’t come across as rude.

Robertson is well aware of the need to keep rugby front and centre in the media – he starred in a three-part documentary about himself that was released just as he started this job – but it is a whirlwind dealing with that aspect of the New Zealand public. Rugby dominates the headlines, not just in a sporting context.

“You’ve gotta be pretty confident, keep the course as a person, work with your inner circle,” said Robertson of the media scrutiny.

“Where do you stand? Who do you listen to? What’s their point of view. But that comes as part of the job. Nothing really prepares you for that until you do it. I’m learning.”

He’s an affable and open character, someone who enjoys life and pushes those around him to do the same. First impressions last.

In 2016, this writer visited Rugby Park in Christchurch for a piece on the Crusaders and Canterbury set-up. Robertson gave a warm welcome, a sit-down interview, then an all-access invitation to stroll around the facility checking it out. That’s not common.

A year later on the Lions tour, there was a meeting at his local club, Sumner. After spotting the Irish, he insisted on providing a tour of the area in his jeep, pointing out his favourite surfing spots. He then rang the Sumner Thirds team and said he had two new Irish players for them.

All of this was just hours before his Crusaders team played the Lions.

We’ve all seen his breakdancing. He’s someone who sees the bright side of life.

Robertson celebrated Crusaders successes by breakdancing. Photosport / Andrew Cornaga/INPHO Photosport / Andrew Cornaga/INPHO / Andrew Cornaga/INPHO

Having also coached the New Zealand U20s and Canterbury, Robertson has enjoyed a huge amount of success, earning the All Blacks gig.

So in 2024, he has been getting to grips with the reality of Test rugby. Eight wins in his first 11 games is good going, particularly given that two of the losses were away to South Africa. The All Blacks are now on a four-game winning run ahead of Friday.

Whatever about his personality and how likeable he is, Robertson knows that what will really matter is whether he wins enough games.

“You have got to learn quick,” said Robertson of this first year in charge.

“Just your weeks, you’ve gotta be straight on top of it, you know, you’re going right into it. There is no straight-line preparation, there’s no pre-season game, your pre-season equivalent is playing England.

“So how do you coach enough to give the players what they need? How the leadership group runs, how do you get the best out of them? And just a little bit about myself, how I work and how you feel with the pressure.

“It’s been a hell of an experience.”