Wallabies blow as assistant coach Wisemantel quits eight months out from World Cup

AUSTRALIA’S RUGBY WORLD Cup preparations were dealt a blow on Thursday with assistant coach Scott Wisemantel quitting just eight months out from the global showpiece in France.

Wisemantel, an Australian, joined the Wallabies’ backroom staff under coach Dave Rennie two years ago after 18 months in a similar role with Eddie Jones’s England

Rugby Australia said he wanted to spend more time with his family and business interests outside the sport.

Advertisement

“Scott’s a top man and one of the best coaches I’ve ever worked with,” said Rennie.

“He’s hugely respected around the world, has a mountain of experience at international level and an incredible rapport with our players.

“He’s been a massive part of this group for the past three years and we’ll miss him.”

His departure and vast World Cup experience is a significant setback for a side that won just five from 14 Tests last year.

An assistant coach at the past four World Cups with Australia, Samoa, Japan and England, he helped the latter to the final in 2019.

Exclusive

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis on the URC interpros and Champions Cup clashes this December Become a Member

“While this has been a very difficult decision, it’s one that’s best for me and my family at this point in time,” said Wisemantel.

“The World Cup is the pinnacle of our sport and requires 100% commitment and that’s something I’m unfortunately unable to give at the moment.”

– © AFP 2023