This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 12 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

England's World Cup attack guru Wisemantel joins Rennie's Wallabies

The Australian comes in as Scott Johnson plots out his four-year plan.

By AFP Thursday 12 Dec 2019, 8:25 AM
36 minutes ago 672 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4929493
Wisemantel and Eddie Jones on the field in Cardiff this year.
Wisemantel and Eddie Jones on the field in Cardiff this year.
Wisemantel and Eddie Jones on the field in Cardiff this year.

ENGLAND’S ATTACK COACH for their run to the World Cup final Scott Wisemantel has joined the Wallabies staff as new coach Dave Rennie builds his a fresh backroom team.

Wisemantel, an Australian, has worked under Eddie Jones in England for the past 18 months and is credited with helping them reach the World Cup final this year, where they were beaten by South Africa.

Wisemantel hasn’t coached in Australia since 2010 when he was the NSW Waratahs backs coach but has worked in Japan, France and England.

He was one of three new appointments as Rennie shapes his team after being handed the Wallabies head coach job when Michael Cheika stepped down in the wake of their disappointing quarter-final World Cup exit.

Chris Webb will come on board as Wallabies general manager, having most recently been national high performance adviser for the Sunwolves and Japan Rugby.

Dean Benton, who was part of the Australian staff leading into the World Cup, has also taken up a permanent role as national head of athletic performance.

“I’m really looking forward to returning home to Australia after 10 years and for the opportunity to work alongside Dave Rennie,” said Wisemantel.

“I’ve learnt a few things from working with various programs around the world and it’s given me another perspective on how to view the game as an attack coach.

“Historically, the Wallabies have been innovative in how they play the game and how they attack so I want to bring that to the table.”

Director of rugby Scott Johnson said all three were pivotal positions.

“These are all important appointments for what we want to achieve with our Wallabies programme and broadly for the implementation of our national high performance plan over the next four years,” said the former Scotland boss.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie